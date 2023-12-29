Ho ho d'oh: Christmas Day roof romp goes awry for Santa

Dion Martin, aka Santa Claus, fell off his roof after delivering presents for his grandchildren. The guttering gave way when he was climbing down a ladder.

Fabled as Father Christmas may be at climbing down chimneys, rusty guttering has proven the undoing for one Santa left sore this year.

Dion Martin, a Palmerston North union organiser, had a nasty fall from his roof on Christmas Day while playing out a 20-year family tradition.

After the whānau has had their festive meal, Martin usually climbs on the roof dressed as Santa Claus and the children and grandchildren gather in the backyard to watch him deliver presents.

After delivering a few “ho, ho, hos”, Martin pretends to send his Santa’s sack down the chimney, and the children then rush inside to find presents by the fireplace.

SUPPLIED The cheer before the fall. Dion Martin delivering presents and entertaining his grandchildren on Christmas Day.

He said he was always careful and only on the roof for about five minutes before climbing down a ladder on the other side of the house, out of view.

But this year the rusty guttering gave way and the ladder fell into a bush, while Martin dropped face-first onto the concrete steps and wooden veranda.

With blood all over Santa’s beard, Martin feared he had broken bones and a concussion.

He had no patience for an ambulance, so drove himself to hospital. Fortunately, he had no major injuries.

“I’m usually ultra careful, but the bleeding thing gave way. People say ‘you’re old, don't go up on the roof.’

“I’m very, very careful, it's only the guttering that caused me any grief.

“The people at the hospital were fascinated. I came in with blood all over my face. They said ‘come straight in, come on Santa’.”

Martin broke his finger, has a swollen lip and a sore knee, and intended to get a dentist to check his teeth.

Though moving gingerly, he said it could have been much worse and could see the funny side of it.

ADELE RYCROFT/Stuff Martin says he is usually extremely careful about climbing on the roof, but this year the guttering gave way.

Despite the injuries, he got home in time for the family Christmas concert.

Martin’s wife Maryanne Mechen watched him fall.

“The door was open and I could see Dion coming down the ladder wobbling.

“He steadied himself and grabbed the spouting. The next thing there was this loud bang.”

She said she didn't know whether to laugh or cry at Santa groaning on the ground.

Martin said, “She was more concerned about the kids not finding out than she was about me.”

Mechen told the grandchildren: “Look at what the reindeer have done to the roof.”

Despite family and his boss telling him not to do it again, Martin wanted to return to the role as Santa next year, but planned on replacing the spouting first.

Sitting on the couch watching cricket would be his resting place for the next couple of weeks.

ACC figures released before Christmas showed in the past 10 years about 2500 people had suffered a Christmas-related injury, which cost more than $2 million to support people in their recovery.

The injuries included incidents where Christmas trees, lights, gifts, wrapping paper and hams or turkeys were mentioned in the accident description.

There were 1200 injuries related to Christmas trees and 500 related to hams. Most claims were for soft-tissue injuries such as strains, sprains and bruises.

The most injured body part was the lower back or spine.