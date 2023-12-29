Christmas holiday road toll surges to 11

A single vehicle crash occurred below the Market Road overbridge in Remuera on December 22.

The Christmas holiday road toll has reached 11 as of Friday afternoon, following a fatal crash in Far North’s Russell.

The single-vehicle crash on Russell Whakapara Road happened at 11.40am. Police confirmed one person died at the scene, and another person in the vehicle remained in a serious condition.

One person also died after a collision on SH69 in Inangahua, and police were notified of the crash at 12:43am on Friday.

The two fatal crashes on Friday brought the official Christmas holiday road toll to the double digits.

The Ministry of Transport and police are pleading with drivers to work together for a safe and enjoyable summer.

Stuff A driver was critically injured in a crash on Auckland's Dominion Road after their car slammed into a lamp post.

Te Manatū Waka Ministry of Transport’s road safety spokesperson Bryan Sherritt said, “Everyone has a role to play to reduce serious crashes and save lives.”

National Road Policing Centre director superintendent Steve Greally said it was the same things killing people on the roads.

“Speed, alcohol, drugs, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the main causes of death and serious injury.

“If you are caught this summer to be speeding, intoxicated, on your phone or not wearing a seatbelt, you should expect a ticket,” said Greally.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Senior Road Safety Manager Fabian Marsh encouraged New Zealanders to be patient and expect disruption while important work was undertaken to improve the network.

“We’re making progress in maintaining and improving roads across the country throughout the summer –which means travellers will need to expect delays and detours.

“We want you to get to your friends and whānau safely, so when you’re out on the roads this summer, drive to the speed limit and conditions, don’t drink and drive, make sure you’re rested, and plan ahead,” said Marsh.

In 2022, the Christmas-New Year road toll reached 21.

As many as 334 lives were lost on New Zealand roads in the calendar year to Friday, according to the provisional road deaths count given by the Ministry of Transport on its website.

The official holiday road toll period started on December 22 at 4pm and will end on January 3 at 6am.