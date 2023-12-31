Auckland man spends holidays riding length of NZ on slow, uncomfortable moped for charity

Jackson Harland is riding a 49cc moped from Cape Reinga to Bluff to raise money for the Cancer Society and the Heart Foundation.

“It feels like my tail bone is dissolving,” is how Jackson Harland describes his summer ride on a 49cc moped covering the length of New Zealand.

When most people chose to travel during summer holidays to relax and unwind, 25-year-old Harland decided to ride 3500km, the length of New Zealand, to fundraise for cancer and heart disease. A Givealittle page was set up to raise funds.

His challenge is to ride 49cc moped from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

The trip started last Wednesday [December 27] and was expected to finish on January 14, travelling six to seven hours a day with only two to three brief stops on the way.

LAWRENCE SMITH

”I was thinking about what I can do with my summer holidays.

“And I thought, well, why don’t I ride a moped from Cape Reinga to Bluff. And then I thought if I am going to self punish myself that far. I might as well do it for a big cause.”

He looked it up online, and found New Zealand’s two biggest killers were cancer and heart diseases.

Harland, an Air Force aviator, said nearly every New Zealander was in some way affected by either cancer or heart disease through either knowing someone or having these conditions themselves.

LAWRENCE SMITH

“Cancer and heart disease patients don’t get to choose when they get diagnosed, so why should I get to relax when they can’t?”

The ride raises funds for the Cancer Society and Heart Foundation.

About $2000 was already raised as of Sunday and Harland hoped to reach his goal of raising at least $5000 by the end of the ride.

Harland said he encountered many challenges including bad weather, body pains and traffic on the way.

“I like an adventure and thought the weather would be good around this time of year, turns out it isn’t.

“The weather has been pretty atrocious in parts and been wet to the bone a few times.

“Definitely a few body pains especially my tail bone, [it] feels like it’s dissolving.

“These scooters aren’t made for endurance.”

LAWRENCE SMITH

Harland made sure to have enough gas in the tank and pull over his moped quite often to give way to the traffic.

“[I am] ensuring we have enough gas. The tanks on these [scooters] are really small.

”[We are] pulling over for traffic every two minutes because we are so slow.”

Harland took a route avoiding State Highway 1 as much as possible.

He planned to ride via east coast of the North Island and the west coast of the South Island.

All funds raised would go directly to the two charities.