Homicide investigation underway in Christchurch

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man whose body was found in the suburb of Aranui, Christchurch early this morning.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves, Canterbury CIB, said police were called after a 38-year-old’s body was found in Carisbrooke St near Portchester St at 2.28am.

“Local residents can expect to see a large police presence in the area as a scene examination and area enquiries will commence this morning.”

A police photographer was at the scene before 10am, taking pictures while a forensic team began combing the footpath and a Carrisbrooke St property for evidence.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Forensic staff are combing the footpath for clues.

Cordons remain in place, behind multiple police tents. A white car is partially visible underneath one of the police tents.

Canterbury District Commander Tony Hill was at the scene briefly but told The Press he was checking on personnel rather than aiding the investigation.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff There are two large police tents along Carisbrooke St where a man’s body was found.

One resident said she was woken around 3am by flashing police lights. “There was no noise. I heard nothing, and I’m normally a light sleeper,” she said.

Police have not released details of how the man died, nor his identity.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Despite the increased police presence on Carisbrooke St, the neighbourhood is very quiet and residents spoken to by the reporter at the scene say they heard nothing.

DI Reeves said the focus was on establishing the circumstances of the incident and notifying and supporting the victim’s family.

Police would like to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything unusual in and around Carisbrooke St around 2am on Thursday, including anyone with CCTV footage which could help in the investigation. Quote Operation Walter or 240104/2142.