Police appeal for sightings of car linked to victim of suspected homicide

Police want to speak with anyone who saw a car believed to have been used by a man whose body was discovered in a Christchurch street, sparking a homicide investigation.

Police want to speak with anyone who saw a car believed to have been used by a man whose body was discovered in a Christchurch street, sparking a homicide investigation.

The 38-year-old was found dead in Carisbrooke Street in Aranui in the early hours of Thursday.

Speaking from the scene on Thursday, Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said officers were in the early stages of the investigation, and would not go into the details of the man’s injuries.

An autopsy will be completed tomorrow, she said.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Police are calling for sightings of a 2006 white Toyota Crown sedan car, registration LEQ 895, as part of the investigation.

Police are calling for sightings of a 2006 white Toyota Crown sedan car, registration LEQ 895, as part of the investigation.

Reeves said police believe the car was being used by the victim and would like to hear from anyone who saw it in the past 24 hours.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Forensic staff are combing the footpath for clues.

Police were called after the man’s body was found in Carisbrooke St near Portchester St at 2.28am on Thursday.

Forensics officers in white overalls have been combing the scene since early this morning, particularly the footpath outside a property on the street, looking for evidence.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff There are two large police tents along Carisbrooke St where a man’s body was found.

A police photographer was also seen taking pictures.

Cordons remain in place, behind which stand a number of police tents. A white car is partially visible underneath one of the police tents.

Canterbury District Commander Tony Hill was at the scene briefly but told The Press he was checking on personnel rather than aiding the investigation.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Despite the increased police presence on Carisbrooke St, the neighbourhood is very quiet and residents spoken to by the reporter at the scene say they heard nothing.

One resident said she was woken around 3am by flashing police lights. “There was no noise. I heard nothing, and I’m normally a light sleeper,” she said.

Police have not released details of how the man died, nor his identity.

Reeves said the focus was on establishing the circumstances of the incident and notifying and supporting the victim’s family.

Kai Schwoerer/The Press A 38-year-old man's body was found in Aranui's Carisbrooke St.

Police would like to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything unusual in and around Carisbrooke St around 2am on Thursday, including anyone with CCTV footage which could help in the investigation. Quote Operation Walter or 240104/2142.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.