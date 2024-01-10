'Devastating loss': Family shattered after 'good swimmer' drowns at Auckland beach

Hiran Joseph, right, was enjoying a swim in the waves at Auckland’s Karioitahi Beach last Tuesday when currents swept him away.

He was a good swimmer, but he couldn’t fight the crashing waves that swept him out to sea.

Hiran Joseph, 19, was enjoying a swim at Auckland’s Karioitahi Beach along with his brother and a friend before he was pulled by the relentless force of the ocean on January 2.

It was around 7.30pm, the trio were playing in the waves that appeared harmless to them.

All of a sudden, strong sea currents pushed them away from the West Coast beach into the rough waters.

Two of them managed to pull out to the shore, but Joseph remained trapped and swept out to the sea.

Search and rescue crews found Joseph’s body almost 20km away at Hamilton’s Gap on Sunday – five days after he went missing at the beach.

Supplied/Supplied 19-year-old Hiran Joseph was enjoying a swim at Auckland’s Karioitahi Beach along with his brother and a friend before he was pulled by the relentless force of the ocean on January 2.

His dad Huxluy Jenniston Joseph is still coming to terms with the shock death of his youngest child.

”The last thing Hiran’s brother saw in the water was his hand calling out for help,” said Krishan Gallage, founder of SLNZ Helpline, a national helpline that provides free support to Sri Lankans living in New Zealand.

Gallage said the grief-stuck family struggled a lot as Joseph’s elder brother was rushed to a hospital the next day [January 3] of the incident.

“He [Joseph’s brother] was in extreme shock. He refused to take a shower as he had a fear of water.

“I think he was upset that he couldn’t save his younger brother.

“Hiran’s mother refused to eat anything and was absolutely inconsolable.

“It was a double disaster for the family as their younger son went missing at the beach and the other son was in hospital.”

Gallage, who organised victim support for the family and supported them, said, “The police, rescue teams, victim support and the community were really helpful.

Thanks to the victim support, the family is coming to terms with Hiran’s death, said Gallage.

Describing him as a “kind-hearted” young man, Gallage said Hiran Joseph was known for his calm spirit and compassionate soul.

“He touched the lives of everyone around him.”

Supplied/Supplied Hiran Joseph, top right, with his parents and siblings.

Gallage appreciated the community who immediately came together to support the family.

“As soon as we came to know about the incident, the community got together. About 50 people went to Karioitahi Beach at 4am [on January 3] to look for Hiran.

“We couldn’t find any signs of him.

“A few fishermen at the beach told us the currents were strong yesterday [January 2] and tides were going towards Hamilton Gaps so we should look up there.

”Police and rescue teams guided us well, and we are thankful to them for the support and recovering Hiran’s body.”

The community has been bringing food and offering support to the Joseph family since then, said Gallage.

Gallage said playing in the rough water was not a good idea.

”We wish the trio would have not played in the waters when the conditions were dangerous.”

Gallage said he would advise people to think twice before leaving the land to jump into the rough waters when flags are off.

“If there are any guidelines and notices, comply with them and follow them.”

“It is heartbreaking to see how quickly the sea can take a life, and how quickly the world of a beautiful family like this goes upside down.”

Joseph’s brother is in a stable condition and recovering at Middlemore Hospital.

A community member has set up a Givealittle page seeking support for the family.

Water Safety New Zealand says drowning is the leading cause of recreational death and the third-highest cause of accidental death in New Zealand.

Water Safety New Zealand reported 90 preventable drownings in 2023.