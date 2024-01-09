Motel manager died after doing 'wheelie' on new motorbike, coroner finds

27-year-old Donald Clifford died after crashing into a brick wall at the Cherry Grove Motel in 2021.

A 27-year-old motel manager who died after doing a “wheelie” on a new motorbike has been remembered as “full of life”.

On April 22, 2021, Donald Clifford was working at the Cherry Grove Motel in Havelock North, when he rode a new motorbike across the lawn, did a wheelie and crashed into a wall, according to a recently released Coroner’s report.

Now, Clifford has been remembered by his mother as a “kind and thoughtful young man” who had plans to start a dirt bike riding club for local kids.

Clifford had been buying motorbikes to start the club, and on the day of his death had invited his friend and motorcycle mechanic Logan Ashley to look at the new bikes he’d bought.

Clifford told Ashley he’d been having difficulty with the throttle and starting his new motorbike, so Ashley adjusted the throttle’s free play and gave it more slack.

Ashley didn’t notice anything else wrong with the bike, and described the adjustment as a “small, easy” job.

While Ashley was looking at another motorbike, Clifford started the bike and rode out of the shed. He wasn’t wearing a helmet.

According to Coroner Heather McKenzie, CCTV video then shows Clifford riding across the motel lawn and doing a wheelie. Clifford then moves out of range of the CCTV.

A motel guest says she saw a person “speed past” her unit on a motorbike and pull a wheelie, before she heard a crash and went outside to find Clifford on the ground.

Google Maps/Supplied At the time of his death, Clifford was working as a manager at the Cherry Grove Motel, which is owned by his family.

Clifford had crashed into the side of the hotel manager’s residence, which was a brick wall.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Clifford suffered serious head injuries and died at the scene.

“He was full of life, and wanted to do everything. He achieved so much in his short time, including travelling the world,” Clifford’s mother, Karen Clifford, told Stuff upon the release of the Coroner’s report.

Karen added that she thought it was a malfunction on the motorbike that led to Clifford’s death.

“He wasn’t hooning around the motel. He may have been doing a wheelie, but it wasn’t by choice,” she said.

The Serious Crash Unit later found that once Clifford lowered his front wheel after the wheelie, he appears to have struggled to control the bike before leaving the grass.

A tyre scuff mark and blood on the wall of the manager’s residence showed the front wheel of the motorbike was off the ground when it hit the wall.

After Clifford’s death, samples were sent to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research for toxicological analysis and a screening test for cannabis came back positive.

“The dangers of driving after using cannabis are due to taking longer to respond to events, reduced ability to think clearly, and reduced ability to pay attention.

“The effects of cannabis may include distorted perception, difficulty in thinking and problem-solving and loss of coordination,” Coroner McKenzie cited from research by the Institute.

However, McKenzie was “unable to say what, if any, part [the presence of cannabis] played in the incident”.

“On the evidence before me, I cannot make any safe findings as to why Mr Clifford crashed into the wall," McKenzie concluded.