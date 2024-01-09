The ‘miraculous’ tale of how strangers helped save an 8-year-old boy trapped under a waterfall

Mackay Blaikie, eight, had begun to turn blue when strangers helped formulate a plan to get him unstuck from between two rocks which were forcing his head under a heavy cascade of water.

A Dunedin mother is on a mission to find the strangers who put their own lives in danger to help save her young son after he became trapped under a waterfall.

Eight-year-old Mackay Blaikie was on a holiday at Lake Wānaka last week when he went with family friends to explore a secluded part of a river near the Minaret Burn Track.

Caught in a strong current, Mackay was swept down the river by rapids, before becoming lodged between rocks directly under a heavy cascade of water.

“His hips and leg were wedged, forcing his head into a position where it was constantly being pounded by the flow of water,” Mackay’s mother, Tara Blaikie, told Stuff.

Family friend Mike Wellington had been closely watching his two sons and Mackay, so quickly noticed they were missing.

“Mike was there within minutes, as though he was Mackay’s guardian angel.

“He even thought Mackay was a rock to start with because it was so hard to see him with all the water,” Blaikie said.

Wellington “sprang into action” and tried to pull Mackay out of the water – but couldn’t.

“Mike was able to lift him high enough so that the power of the water wasn’t holding Mackay’s head down, but even then he was just an inch or so above the water line.”

Wellington fought to keep Mackay lifted for about 10 minutes, before his friend, Simon Beirne, came to see “what the hell was taking him so long”.

Beirne’s wife, Hayley Beirne, quickly arrived too and began to call for help.

“She quickly realised how dire the situation was, and scrambled, screaming to people that they needed help.”

That’s when Ben Main – at the time, a complete stranger to the group – turned up to help.

“Ben noticed Mackay was starting to turn cold and a little blue, and just went into superhero mode.”

More and more people turned up, and the group began to come up with a plan.

“They had about 10 people standing further up the river to try and divert the water, then another six further down trying to stop the flow of water, then a person either side of Mackay holding his head above the water.

“Ben was then able to dive under the water, and see exactly where Mackay was stuck. He was able to turn his body in a certain way and wiggle him free,” she said.

Once out of the water, one of the rescuers checked Mackay’s vital signs and wrapped him in a survival blanket.

Mackay had bruises along his arms from where rescuers tried to pull him free, cuts on his torso, and big grazes along his hips, but is recovering well – and has been back in the water since.

“He was back out waterskiing and wakeboarding.”

Now, almost a week on, Blaikie is determined to thank everyone involved in Mackay’s rescue.

“It was the sheer number of people who helped that day that saved Mackay, from teenage girls to strong rowing boys. Every single one of them deserves recognition.”

Blaikie estimated more than 20 people were involved in the rescue, and said she thought she’d been able to personally thank “about 12”.

“Every time I speak to a rescuer, they re-iterate just how dire the situation was, and just how miraculous it was that he got out.

“Someone was definitely watching over Mackay that day.”

Throughout the ordeal, Mackay was said to be “calm and listening, even though he couldn’t breathe very well” and remembered being taught at school how important it was to stay calm when you run into trouble in the water.

“It was a truly awful thing to go through, but it’s an amazing story of humankind coming together.

“You hear so many bad things about people, but this is a heart-warming story about special people putting their own safety to the side to save a young boy,” Blaikie said.

To those who had helped rescue Mackay who she hadn’t yet spoken to, Blaikie wanted to say “thank-you, from the very bottom of our hearts”.