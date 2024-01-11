The pothole and a complaint process that took a long road to nowhere

Raj Narayan has been in a months-long duel with NZTA and Higgins contractors over damage caused by a pothole.

Raj Narayan had enjoyed his newly purchased 2018 BMW 125i for about 15 minutes when he hit a pothole on State Highway 2 near Napier, that caused his rear-view mirror to fly off, and damaged his wheel and suspension.

Narayan, from Wellington, had flown to Napier on July 11 last year to pick up the car he’d bought on TradeMe a few days earlier.

He left Napier around 3.30pm and was about halfway between Napier and Hastings when the incident occurred.

“I am aware of the damage caused to the roads due to extreme weather, but obviously I used the highway to the conditions as when I left Napier the stretch of SH2 that followed immediately was fine and there were no signs stating otherwise,” he said.

Then he hit the pothole.

“It nearly took me off the road. I was lucky not to have had an accident. The whole rear-view mirror unit popped out of its casing. There was nowhere to pull over so I drove on for about 10 minutes before pulling over. I noticed a large scuff mark on my car's front left rim. There was a little vibration in the steering wheel after that, so I made the rest of the trip with caution,” Narayan said.

Supplied The pothole Raj Narayan hit on SH2 near Hastings in July last year. This is how it looked in November.

Two days after getting home, Narayan took the car for a wheel alignment. Both front wheels were found to be buckled with the technician saying this could only be the result of “the likes of potholes” and the wheel alignment was out.

On July 17, Narayan wrote to the NZ Transport Agency requesting compensation for the damage.

He told NZTA that he held it responsible for the poor quality of SH2 and said it was putting travellers at risk “by (1) not fixing obvious damage to the State Highway (2) Not putting cautionary signs for potholes in a 100kph road and (3) continuing to have a 100kph speed limit when SH2 has so many potholes”.

NZTA passed the complaint onto their local contractor, Higgins, who said they would not accept liability for the damage.

Higgins said Hawke’s Bay was placed under an ‘Area Warning’ at the time of the incident due to the extreme weather conditions and a number of potholes on the network, and told Narayan that driving at 100kph at that time was “not driving to the conditions of the road”.

Supplied The pothole Raj Narayan hit on SH2 near Hastings.

“Further to this, you are unable to identify where the pothole is that caused the damage to your vehicle therefore we consider this matter closed,” Higgins told Narayan.

But Higgins did thank him for his feedback and said it would “be great if we could acquire some more VMS [electronic variable message signs] up around our network for information like they have in Wellington for the travelling motorists”.

Narayan was unhappy with this response and felt Higgins should have taken responsibility for the lack of signage and the poor condition of the road. He began a complaints escalation process with NZTA.

NZTA responded that it too couldn’t assess the matter without an exact location of the pothole, and said Narayan’s description of the pothole being “15 to 20 minutes” south of Napier was insufficient.

“We would need to be provided with details such as the nearest address/intersection/landmark or a pinpoint on a map in order to assess this further,” NZTA told him.

Supplied The Google maps image Narayan sent to NZTA. The ‘18 min’ mark indicates the location of the pothole.

By this stage it was late October.

In late November, Narayan’s wife and daughter drove to Napier for a dance recital so made a point of looking for the pothole Narayan had hit. They took photographs and identified the location on Google maps. Narayan sent these to NZTA.

On December 18, he received a response letter signed by Higgins and NZTA, saying the pothole he had identified had been identified by Higgins and repaired on June 24 and “was not problematic on the 11th July 2023”.

“We are confident the pothole you have encountered is situated approximately 1.5km north of the Omahu Road roundabout, State Highway 2. Our cyclic teams, who aim to travel the network weekly, were not aware of this pothole being an issue prior to your incident on Tuesday 11th July; and we had not received any official notification via police or the public,” the letter said.

“However, we can confirm our cyclic crew did pick this up on the 12th July and it was promptly repaired,” it said.

“While we appreciate that this situation may have been frustrating for you, due to Higgins Contractors finding that it acted reasonably, we are not be [sic] liable for the damage to your vehicle and there is no basis for us to contribute to any costs of repair,” the letter said.

Narayan has gone back for further clarification.

“I’m just struggling with the logic of all of this, to be honest. The fact the pothole was so bad just weeks after Higgins fixed it on June 24 suggests something is not right,” he said.

He has paid for a wheel alignment and had shock absorbers repaired at a cost of about $2000, but has not claimed insurance for these as he believes NZTA is liable.

“I certainly haven’t given up yet,” he said.

A NZTA spokesperson told Stuff on Wednesday that the claim would be reviewed by its Hawke’s Bay-based maintenance and operations team.