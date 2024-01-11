Hastings' 80-year-old rubbish collector was picking up litter days before his death

Denis Hancock was cleaning the streets of the city he loved until days before his death.

One of Hastings' favourite, and certainly most ubiquitous, sons died on January 3. He was 80.

Since 1985, Denis had spent his days riding a bicycle around the city picking up rubbish.

Over those decades of service he received various awards and accolades, and once even got a letter from the Queen thanking him for his work.

He had been unwell the last year or so and had swapped his bike for a mobility scooter, but still made the familiar rounds.

His parish priest, Alister Hendery, had seen him out and about as recently as Christmas Eve – just 10 days before his death.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Denis Hancock in 2022, on his bike, with his litter ‘picker-upperer’ and rubbish bin attached to the bike. (File photo)

Denis was a devoted parishioner and would very often be waiting outside St Matthew’s Anglican Church on King Street South when Hendery arrived to prepare for Sunday service.

“He’d always be the first one there, and usually with a full bag of rubbish on the back of his bike or scooter,” Hendery said.

The funeral for Denis at the church was set for Friday, starting at 11am.

Although a very familiar face and presence to many, it could be a while before his absence was noted, and it was very hard to say how many would turn out for the funeral, Hendery said.

“You just can’t tell. There could be 50, 100, hundreds... I have absolutely no idea at all,” Hendery said.

Marty Sharpe/stuff In his last year, Denis used a mobility scooter instead of a bike. (File photo)

“Denis was a character. Somehow, he connected with people didn’t he? One of the things I’ll try and get across at his funeral was that he was really quite counter-cultural. Somehow just by being his eccentric self he basically enabled change and challenge in our city in terms of keeping it clean and tidy,” Hendery said.

“He said ‘hey, the small things in life matter’ and it sort of challenges us when we see ourselves as sophisticated people,” he said.

“He kept going almost to the end”.

In a lengthy interview with Stuff in 2022, Denis was asked why he’d devoted so much time to picking up rubbish.

He said: “Well, I remember going for drives with my father when I was a kid, and I’d see all the rubbish along the side of the road. I wanted to do something about it”.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff The letter Denis got from Buckingham Palace.

Denis was born in Hastings Hospital on May 17, 1943, to dad Ted and mum Isobel. Two years later his only sibling, Richard, was born.

Isobel was sickly and died when Denis was young. He recalls doing much of the cooking and gardening when she was unwell. Ted remarried after she died.

Denis never married or had children, but had a niece and nephew from Richard, who died suddenly in his 40s.

Excepting a couple of trips around the North Island, and numerous trips to collect rubbish around Dannevirke, Hancock spent his life within a 20km radius of the hospital in which he was born.

He suffered a brain haemorrhage when he was born and had said he was such a small baby he could fit in a shoebox.

MARTY SHARPE/STUFF Denis Hancock (seen here in 2022) has been collecting rubbish from Hastings streets for nearly four decades.

He went to Mahora Primary School and Hastings Intermediate and attended Hastings Boys’ High School for three months, until “my father said I wasn’t doing too good, so he pulled me out”.

He started working at 15, first as a “telegram boy”, delivering telegrams by bike all over Hastings. That led to a job in the Post Office, and later to stints at a lawnmower factory, a plastics factory and an engineering outfit that made springs for beds.

He was laid off from the engineering firm. He can’t recall the details, but reckons it had something to do with him writing to the Queen to let her know he had started picking up rubbish from Hastings streets.

“I used to drive trucks to a cleaning place, and I’d stop and pick up rubbish on the way,” he says.

When he received a letter back from Buckingham Palace to acknowledge his good work, he became the subject of a local newspaper article. “My boss went right off at that, didn’t like me doing that at all”.

“I was unemployed for a long time. I thought ‘well I’m not going to just sit here and say ‘woe is me’.”

He made his first foray into rubbish collection in 1985 and never stopped. He referred to the various “campaigns” he’d undertaken over those 37 years. There were campaigns targeting certain suburbs or parks, and campaigns targeting certain items.

The cigarette butt campaign was the longest running. It was never ending.

“Oh yes, I’ve picked up a lot of cigarette butts,” he said.

At his peak – when Hastings was at its “most filthy” and Denis was at his physical best – he was filling 1000 rubbish bags a month.