All trains back in action after hours of disruption in Wellington

Large queues formed for the train replacement buses after the Metlink rail services suffered an outage.

Wellington trains are running again, over 5 hours after all services in and out of the city were suspended due to a problem with overhead power lines.

With the first issue reported to Stuff shortly before 1pm on Wednesday, it wasn’t until 7pm that Metlink confirmed trains from Wellington Station on the Johnsonville and Kāpiti rail lines had resumed.

By 8.30pm all Wellington railway lines affected by the power outages had returned to normal functionality.

A total of 139 passengers and six crew were stuck between stations as three Metlink trains were brought to a standstill.

One passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, was travelling from Johnsonville to central Wellington for a haircut when the train he was on ground to a halt – and stayed there for over two hours.

“To start with, they said we couldn’t open the doors for safety reasons, so it was getting very hot and stuffy with no air-conditioning.

“Over two hours later, they opened the front door, and we climbed off through the driver’s compartment,” the passenger told Stuff.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Wellington train operations interrupted by the summer heatwave.

While the passenger said the driver was very good at keeping everyone informed about what was happening, he was “amazed” Metlink didn’t have a plan for situations like these.

“We could almost see the station, it was a shambles.”

Anna Kenna was stuck on the 2.15pm train from Kāpiti for over an hour in the “stifling heat”.

As temperatures soared to nearly 25C, “tepid water” was handed out to passengers on the train, Kenna said.

“The staff on the ground were as good as they could be, but because of the timing of the train, there were a lot of elderly people and young children there.

“Without the train’s engine running, there was no air-conditioning, and it got very hot, very quickly.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Trains were held at the platform at Wellington central.

Passengers were “marshalled” to the front of the train, where they walked down a “temporary ramp” and across the railway tracks, Kenna said.

Buses were being provided to take passengers back to the station, she said, but the group were waiting in the sun.

Kenna said she could see a mother trying to shield her young baby from the rays.

“Of all the days for this to happen, it had to happen on one of Wellington’s hottest days”.

Isla Ramsden was also on the Johnsonville train, and said the incident showed “shockingly bad management” and “caused distress to everyone on board”.

“At first they tried to get the power back up, and then to get a tow, but only after an hour of waiting did they decide to evacuate.

“The train was turned off while the 40ish people on board overheated. No information was given to passengers after that, except a sheet of paper to write our numbers down on,” Ramsden said.

According to Metlink group manager Samantha Gain, water was delivered to the passengers on stranded trains and efforts were being made to transfer them to buses.

A Metlink spokesperson later added that the operator was “grateful to our customers who have been waiting patiently for services to resume, and we ask them to remain patient while the backlog of passengers is cleared”.

“We acknowledge the discomfort suffered by 139 passengers forced to wait onboard three trains that stopped between stations during today’s power outage,” the spokesperson said.