All trains in and out of Wellington suspended due to 'overhead power issue'

Large queues formed for the train replacement buses after the Metlink rail services suffered an outage.

All train services are suspended in and out of Wellington due to a problem with overhead power lines, operator Metlink says.

Travellers were advised on Wednesday afternoon to seek alternative transport and check the Metlink website or app while KiwiRail works to fix the issue.

At 4pm, Metlink estimated services would resume at 5.30pm.

One passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, was travelling from Johnsonville to central Wellington for a haircut when the train he was on ground to a halt – and stayed there for over two hours.

“To start with, they said we couldn’t open the doors for safety reasons, so it was getting very hot and stuffy with no air-conditioning.

“Over two hours later, they opened the front door, and we climbed off through the driver’s compartment,” the passenger told Stuff.

While the passenger said the driver was very good at keeping everyone informed about what was happening, he was “amazed” Metlink didn’t have a plan for situations like these.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Wellington train operations interrupted by the summer heatwave.

“We could almost see the station, it was a shambles.”

Anna Kenna was stuck on the 2.15pm train from Kāpiti for over an hour in the “stifling heat”.

As temperatures soared to nearly 25C, “tepid water” was handed out to passengers on the train, Kenna said.

“The staff on the ground were as good as they could be, but because of the timing of the train, there were a lot of elderly people and young children there.

“Without the train’s engine running, there was no air-conditioning, and it got very hot very quickly.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Trains were held at the platform at Wellington central.

Passengers were “marshalled” to the front of the train, where they walked down a “temporary ramp” and across the railway tracks, Kenna said.

Buses were being provided to take passengers back to the station, she said, but the group were waiting in the sun.

Kenna said she could see a mother trying to shield her young baby from the rays.

“Of all the days for this to happen, it had to happen on one of Wellington’s hottest days”.

According to Metlink group manager Samantha Gain, two Melink trains with passengers onboard stopped between stations in Johnsonville and Kaiwharawhara.

“Water has been delivered to the passengers and efforts are being made to transfer them to buses,” she said.