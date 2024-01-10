Coroner reinforces water safety messages in report on 2018 Rangitīkei River death

Search and Rescue look for Valentino Laki in the Rangitikei River near Bulls in January 2018.

A coroner is promoting the importance of water safety after the drowning of a teen who was not a strong swimmer.

Valentino Laki drowned in the Rangitīkei River near Bulls in January 2018. He was reported missing on January 14 and his body was recovered the next day.

Coroner Mark Wilton this week released findings from his inquiry into Laki’s presumed drowning.

Wilton made no recommendations, but endorsed Water Safety New Zealand’s water-safety messages in the hope of increasing awareness about safe river swimming and reducing the chances of similar incidents.

Laki, 16, was the adopted son of Ateliana Laki, and had only been living in New Zealand for nine months after moving from Samoa.

The Marton-based family had gone to the river to cool off on the hot Sunday afternoon and Laki had been in the water for about half an hour when he got into trouble about 6pm. He was not a strong swimmer.

Laki had been swimming with friends when they got into difficulty as they tried to move from a deeper and faster moving section of the river to calmer waters.

A family member called out and told them to return to the shallow area. The boys started walking in knee-high water back to the calm side of the river, closer to their group.

Laki and his friends reached another deeper part and lost their footing. They were swept away by the current.

Members of their group followed them as they were swept down the river. Laki’s friends made it safely to the riverbank, but he didn’t and was seen struggling with the current.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Valentino Laki drowned in the Rangitīkei River near Bulls in January 2018. His body was found by the police national dive squad. (First published January 2018).

His hands were seen above the water before they slowly sunk under the surface. He did not come back up.

One of the adults dived in and tried to search the area, but the dirty water made visibility poor. The group used an inflatable boat to look for him but were unsuccessful.

Emergency services were called and a swift water rescue team and a helicopter came, but were also unsuccessful.

His body was found by the police national dive squad the following day.

Wilton’s report said the Rangitīkei region had experienced a significant number of thunderstorms during early January 2018 and most rivers were running higher than average, but the Rangitīkei River near Bulls was not in flood at the time.

It was flowing around medium flow and was within its normal channel, although the water was discoloured.

Supplied Valentino Laki, 16, died after getting into trouble in the RangitÄ«kei River in 2018.

Wilton said the group noticed the water was dirty but did not think it looked overly dangerous, as some of them had swum there many times before.

Wilton said the summer period was a time when many people were involved in recreational water activities.

”Water Safety New Zealand states that swimming in rivers is fun but can be dangerous. Many people do not understand the force of water in a river. If you swim out of a swimming hole into the river current, you can be swept down the river by the force of the water.

“You could be pulled underwater by the force of the current. The current can be strong even if the river looks calm and the water is slow moving. It can also be difficult to tell how deep a certain part of the river is.”

He said Water Safety New Zealand advised a good swimming spot had only a weak current; an easy place to get in and out of; an even bottom you could see; and a place you could get out of the water easily in case you were swept downstream.

Knowing the environment and supervising children and learners were also important.