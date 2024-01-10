Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Wellington

A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in the Wellington suburb of Tawa.

Police were called to reports of a crash on McLellan St just after 2pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

“It appears a vehicle has struck a pedestrian,” they said.

At 4.30pm an already traffic-logged Tawa – due to malfunctioning trains and construction work closing the main road – remained at an almost standstill.

Only one police officer blocked the main road, but was using his bike and a rubbish bin to direct traffic away from heading towards Porirua.