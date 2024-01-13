Elderly woman who drowned at Auckland retirement village wasn't found for over six hours

The 86-year-old woman was known to have a medical condition that is associated with confusion and an increased risk of falls.

An 86-year-old woman who died after being unable to get out of a swimming pool at a retirement village wasn't found for over six hours.

On December 26, 2019, Verna Latimer drowned at the Eastcliffe Retirement Village in Auckland, according to a recently released Coroner’s finding.

Having spent Christmas at home with her family, Latimer returned to Eastcliffe in the afternoon on Boxing Day.

A short time after getting back, she came downstairs wearing a long black dress and flip-flops with her keys and a towel, and asked the receptionist to show her the pool.

The receptionist was aware Latimer had had a past concussion, but understood she was physically capable of using the pool, Coroner Tania Tetitaha noted.

Latimer was shown the pool lift, but said she would use the stairs. The receptionist left her at the pool.

CCTV footage shows Latimer entering the unlocked pool area at 1.30pm and, once in the pool, she can be seen holding onto a handrail at the bottom of the steps.

She tried to push upwards on the handrail, resulting in the top half of her body coming out of the water, before falling back in.

This happened twice – once at 1.36pm and again at 1.38pm.

By 1.40pm, the CCTV footage shows Latimer letting go of the pool handrail and slowly sinking below the water. She wasn’t found deceased in the pool until after 8pm.

Latimer had been living in an apartment at Eastcliffe for two months at the time of her death, and had been assessed by a nurse manager when she moved in.

She was known to take medication for hypertension and anxiety, but a recent blood test also showed she had hyponatraemia, which is associated with confusion and an increased risk of falls.

In her findings, Tetitaha noted that Latimer’s behaviour leading up to her death might have been due to hyponatraemia and/or the known effects of a medication she was taking called mirtazapine.

Since Latimer’s death, Eastcliffe confirmed the pool complied with all legislative and regulatory requirements, but had made changes to the poor barrier and procedures around use of the pool.

The doctor of each incoming resident will now consider whether they are safe to swim in the pool unsupervised and if they are not, they won’t be allowed access to the pool at all.

The retirement village also now requires swipe card access to get to the pool.

A permanent video camera monitor at reception and increased checks of the pool have also been implemented.

Tetitaha further recommended that Eastcliffe consider educating residents and staff about water safety, including education about illness or disabilities that may exclude a person from swimming unsupervised, as well as dangerous environments or behaviours that could allow a pre-emptive response.

“Pool safety equipment such as wall alarms and/or safety alarm bracelets for swimmers to use to signal they require help might also be considered.

“These measures might have prevented this death,” she said.

After receiving Tetitaha’s recommendations, Eastcliffe said they are “committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its residents and staff and [are] already working through a number of improvement options (particularly for pool safety)”.

Latimer’s death is the second drowning of an elderly person at a retirement village in recent years, with a similar death in May 2022 also before Tetitaha.