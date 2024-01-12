'We won more than Lotto'. Couple becomes 'honorary grandparents' to young girls next door

Nice Neighbours Josh and Hannah Logan with their three daughters, Mckenzie, Abigail and Sophia.

This week’s Nice Neighbours are the Logan family of Birchville, Upper Hutt. They were nominated by Carol Yates.

Five years ago, both families moved to a Birchville cul-de-sac down a long drive.

The Logans’ then only daughter, Abigail, who was 2 and a half years old, decided she wanted to visit the neighbours to say hello.

In Yates’ words, “she adopted us.”

Abigail would come over every chance she could. Then, the Logans had another daughter, Mckenzie. She would come over often too.

By then, Yates said, “we had a special lollipop jar if something happened at kindy or school to make them sad.”

There were also times they came over for a cuddle and chat, then a lollipop.

As for the Logans’ youngest daughter, Sophia, “she would be here every day if she could, said Yates.”

“Their three girls adopted us, their next door neighbours, as honorary grandparents. We feel truly blessed to have them in our lives. They not only have shared their children with us, but their love as well,” she said.

When Yates had been unwell, Hannah Logan, the girls' mum, had brought over meals and fussed over her.

They had lent their ride on lawnmower, as the Yates’ lawn is large.

The Logans gave flowers and hugs when the Yates had relatives who passed away. They took over baking, and shared their love of gardening, gifting plants and trees on special occasions. They helped with sourcing firewood and plumbers.

They dropped everything recently when Yates had a dizzy spell while out shopping, and drove her and a friend home.

The girls made birthday and Christmas cards for the Yates, and came over to collect eggs when they were bored in the school holidays. They came over to chat or watch their favourite programs. There was music, dancing and drawing when the Logan girls visited.

“We won more than Lotto when we became neighbours,” said Yates.

