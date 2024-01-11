Person in critical condition after incident involving shipping container

Emergency services responded to an incident involving a shipping container in Takanini.

Emergency services have responded to a scrapyard in south Auckland where a person was seriously injured on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency NZ said that brigades had attended an incident involving a shipping container.

Three fire trucks rushed to the scene, but, when they arrived, no one was found to be trapped, the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said it had assisted with a “workplace accident” at a commercial presence on Rangi Road at around 9.40 am.

They said that one person had sustained “critical injuries” and had been transported to hospital.

St John said it had responded with three rapid response vehicles, two ambulances and an operations manager, but refused to comment further on the patient’s condition.

“This is an ongoing incident, so we can’t say more at this time.”

Rangi Road has two scrapyards, a Pick a Part and Phoenix Metalman Recycling.

A senior staff member at Phoenix Metalman said “we have no comment to make at this time”.

A staff member at a nearby storage business told Stuff they had seen emergency vehicles outside the premises.

Police have notified Worksafe of the incident.