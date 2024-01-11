Contractor fined $275,000 after trench collapsed and buried worker

Contractor R&L Drainage was fined $275,000 after a three-metre trench collapsed, burying one of its workers in 20 cubic metres of earth.

A Waikato contractor has been fined $275,000 after a three-metre trench collapsed, burying one of its workers in 20 cubic metres of earth.

A WorkSafe investigation found that another worker initially had to use their hands to clear away dirt from the victims head so that they could breathe. They then used a spade to get the man out.

The two workers were on the job at a farm near Te Kuiti in February, 2021. One was operating a digger and the other was doing measurements inside the trench, which was three metres deep and two metres wide.

When one of the side walls gave way, the worker was engulfed, leaving only the top of his head visible.

The man suffered a collapsed lung, a broken rib cage, a broken sternum and a broken collarbone. He now also lives with post-traumatic stress disorder because of the incident.

A WorkSafe investigation found on-site safety was of an “extremely poor standard”.

The trench had been built with a flat floor and steep vertical sides, rather than shored up with shields or battered into a safe slope to keep the sides stable, the agency said.

There had also not been any geotechnical assessment of the site to check the soil stability before work began.

“There’s a right way and a wrong way to do excavations – and cutting vertical sides to three metres deep then sending a worker in is certainly not the way,” investigation manager Paul West said.

“This was a death trap and the victim literally had to run for his life.”

The employer, R&L Drainage Limited, was sentenced for its health and safety failures in the Hamilton District Court in January. A fine of $275,000 was imposed, and reparations of $45,000 ordered.

It was found that R&L Drainage had also failed to notify WorkSafe, as required for any excavation deeper than 1.5 metres and when a worker is intended to be in the trench.

“Although you might be working out of sight in a remote rural location, this should give you more reason than ever to play it safe,” West said.

West said that anyone digging a deep trench should be aware of the possibility of collapse and take proper precautions.