'Extremely violent': Neighbours pulled gun after asked to turn down music, one injured

A dispute between neighbours over loud music played in the wee hours led to an “extremely violent” brawl in suburban Auckland overnight on Wednesday.

The residents of three streets in Wiri – Laurelia Pl, Mahalo Ave and Rata Vine Drive – said they were terrified to see a neighbour pulling out a gun on the street during the fight, which started after partying and “loud music” from one house.

When one asked the young people at house to turn down the music, several reacted angrily and allegedly assaulted the complainant.

One pulled out a gun and allegedly fired gun shots.

Police said one person suffered a minor injury. Police arrested one person and recovered an air rifle following the fight.

”The ugly fight took place after a resident confronted a group of young people partying ‘all night’ playing loud music.

“A group of 20 people ran after the resident and assaulted them, and then we heard gunshots.”

The altercation led to the deployment of armed police.

”The police Eagle helicopter was deployed to assist units on the ground and the police voice appealed for the occupants of the property to exit,” police said.

“As a precaution, armed staff were present and approached the address where a man was deemed assaultive. Police were able to apprehend the man using non-lethal force.”

Stuff spoke to at least a dozen residents who said it was not the first time violent brawls had broken out in the neighbourhood. The residents didn’t want to be named due to security reasons.

A woman, who lived in the area for more than three decades, said, “There are a couple of Kainga Ora houses that would play loud music every night. Music at night is fine, but it was loud. It was at a disrespectful level.

“These people [suspect] have got big dogs and guns. People are scared of even going close to these properties.

“We just let them do what they want to do, but it feels unfair and unsafe all the time.”

Some residents said they had no option but to move out of the neighbourhood.

A single mother who moved into a newly constructed house in the neighbourhood said she made several complaints to her property managers and Kainga Ora.

“Every time a brawl takes place, I send videos to our property managers and Kainga Ora but nothing has changed.

“I can’t live in such an unsafe neighbourhood where my daughter feels scared stepping out at night.”

A Kāinga Ora spokesperson said when instances of disruptive behaviour occur at one of their homes, they take it seriously and aim to respond quickly.

“In doing this, we seek positive outcomes for both the people living in our homes and their communities. If there is illegal behaviour at one of our properties, we also support the involvement of the police.”