Pair charged with murder after body found in search for missing man Jayden Mamfredos-Nair

Police believe they have found the body of missing teenager, Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

Two men have been charged with murder following the discovery of a body, believed to be that of an Auckland man missing since April.

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, 19, disappeared from Massey on April 21, 2023.

On Saturday, Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said two men had been arrested in relation to the case.

“Today, we have arrested two men, both aged 26, and they have been charged with Jayden’s murder.”

Officers investigating his disappearance found a body at property in Dairy Flat, which they believe to be the missing man.

“While we still have to carry out formal identification procedures, from all our enquiries to-date we believe this is Jayden.

“This now brings and end to the search for Jayden, which has been ongoing for more than eight months.

“This has been a devastating ordeal for Jayden’s whānau, who are still coming to terms with the loss they have suffered.

“We hope that this brings them some closure, in knowing that their boy can be returned to them so he can be laid to rest.”

