Heavy rain, lower temperatures on the way for the week ahead

The North Island can expect heavy rain next week as a subtropical low moves in, ousting the sunshine and warm weather experienced by most of the country over the weekend.

There will be a silver lining for some, with a fresh southwesterly change in wind direction bringing cooler temperatures in the lower North Island, MetService Meteorologist Clare O’Connor said.

“Maximum temperatures are forecast to barely reach the high teens early next week in some places, which is lower than recent overnight temperatures, and might be appreciated by anyone who has been struggling to sleep this last week.”

While this is likely to bring relief to the capital, Aucklanders are still expected to experience overnight temperatures of 19C and a daytime high of 26C on Monday.

A front which has brought heavy rain to Fiordland and West Coast in the South Island on Sunday will slowly move northwards onto the southern and central North Island.

Meanwhile, a low originating in the subtropics is also expected to move into the area west of the upper North Island.

This combination should bring areas of heavy rain to the North Island, and an update revealing the worst affected areas is expected later on Sunday, according to MetService.

“It’s going to be pretty much blanket rain over the North Island,” O’Connor said.

On Tuesday, the low is likely to lie west of the North Island, with a humid and wet northerly flow affecting northern and central parts.

This should continue to bring areas of heavy rain to many northern and central North Island areas.

In the lower South Island, the remaining showers are expected to clear, and it will be mainly fine elsewhere in the island, with some evening showers in the north.

At this stage, Wednesday and Thursday look likely to bring heavy rain for the North Island, especially in the west and the north.