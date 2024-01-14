Auckland motorway open after serious crash caused big delays

Traffic backed up on Auckland's southern motorway after serious crash

A stretch of Auckland’s State Highway 1 closed by a serious crash on Sunday morning is once again open.

The crash left two people in a serious condition, and also shut the motorway from Papakura’s Beach Road off-ramp to the Great South Road on-ramp at Drury.

Police were notified of the crash at 11.13am, involving multiple vehicles.

Police thanked drivers for their patience.

Traffic was at one point queued up as far back as Hill Rd in Manurewa.