Serious crash closes Auckland motorway, delays expected

Traffic backed up on Auckland's southern motorway after serious crash

Drivers heading south out of Auckland can expect to face delays after a serious crash has closed part of State Highway 1.

The motorway is closed from the Beach Road off-ramp in Papakura to the Great South Road on-ramp at Drury following the Sunday afternoon crash.

Two people have been seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said in a social media post that the stretch of road would be closed for some time and cars were alreaday queued as far back as Hill Rd in Manurewa.

Police were notified of the crash at 11.13am, involving multiple vehicles.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area, detours are in place.