One person taken to hospital after being hit by car in Christchurch

A person has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Christchurch.

One person has been taken to hospital in Christchurch after a person was hit by a car following a nearby disorder incident.

About eight police cars and two ambulances could be seen in the vicinity of Greers Rd and Richards Ave on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were working to establish what had happened.

The spokesperson said there had been “an incident involving a vehicle and a person” on Richards Ave.

She said it was linked to an earlier disorder incident on Greers Rd, and that police would release more information as it came to hand.