Fire crews called in after window hangs 'precariously' from 15th floor of high-rise

Two fire crews were sent to the incident on Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in central Auckland on Monday morning after a window was seen hanging “precariously” from the 15th floor.

According to a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson, two fire crews were sent to the hotel on Albert St just after 8.30am following a call “about a window that was hanging precariously from the 15th floor”.

Firefighters used ropes to retrieve the window, and had left the scene by 10am, the spokesperson said.

According to a DoubleTree employee, the hotel in Albert St is yet to open.

The newbuild property will feature 229 rooms and two suites.