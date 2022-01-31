Serious crash closes part of State Highway 1 between Picton and Blenheim

Police and fire crews are in attendance after a serious crash in Koromiko, between Picton and Blenheim

A serious crash has closed a section of State Highway 1 between Picton and Blenheim.

The single-vehicle crash was reported in Koromiko, shortly before 9pm on Monday.

A section of SH1 is closed between Picton and Blenheim. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area as the road is likely to be closed for some time.

A detour via Havelock is only suitable for light commercial vehicles.

The serious crash unit is in attendance and two fire trucks from Picton were also sent to the scene.