Cannabis referendum: What are we voting on in the Cannabis legalisation and control referendum?

In September, New Zealand will become the first country to vote on legalising cannabis

WHEN IS THE CANNABIS REFERENDUM?

The Cannabis legalisation and control referendum will be held at the same time as the general election. While in the voting booth, you will be able to vote in the general election, and the End of life choice referendum, and the cannabis legalisation and control referendum.

Election day is September 19, 2020. Early voting will be open from September 5, while overseas voting will open on September 2.

If not already on the electoral register, voters can enrol in-person at a polling booth during the early voting period and on election day.

WHAT IS A NON-BINDING REFERENDUM?

If more than 50 per cent of people vote “Yes”, cannabis would not become legal immediately.

The referendum is non-binding, meaning Parliament will still need to vote to pass the bill before it becomes law.

The draft bill would then go through a normal process of three readings in Parliament, and select committee hearing which would allow public input.

That would allow changes to be made to the bill, and some details would be ironed out, including the date at which the law would come into effect.

The three parties currently in Government – Labour, NZ First and the Green Party – have all committed to voting in favour of the bill if the public supports it at the referendum.

National has not committed to passing the bill as it stands if it were to form a government.

If more than 50 per cent of people vote “No”, the bill will not be introduced to Parliament and cannabis will remain illegal, as is the current law.

WHAT IS THE QUESTION IN THE CANNABIS REFERENDUM?

Voters will be asked a yes or no question which reads: Do you support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill?

The two possible answers are “Yes, I support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill” and “No, I do not support the proposed Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill.”

The bill was finalised and released in May.

WHAT WOULD THE CANNABIS LEGALISATION AND CONTROL BILL DO?

The bill outlines an extensive set of regulations for how a legalised cannabis market would work in New Zealand.

If passed in its current form, the law would allow people over the age of 20 to buy cannabis from licensed outlets, up to a maximum of 14 grams per day.

People would also be able to grow up to two plants, with a maximum of four plants per household.

The bill sets fines of up to $500 for smoking cannabis in public and up to four years in prison for supplying cannabis to an under-20-year-old.

It also sets limits for the potency of cannabis which could be sold, and bans all cannabis advertising. Rules requiring plain packaging and health warnings, similar to tobacco products, will be developed.

Products will be taxed based on weight and potency, and a levy, similar to that applied to alcohol and gambling, would fund services to reduce cannabis harm.

The bill also limits the size of the market, and regulates pricing. A cap would limit the amount of cannabis available for sale in the licensed market and no licence holder would be able to hold more than 20 per cent of the cap.

HOW WOULD LEGALISED CANNABIS BE REGULATED?

A new Cannabis Regulatory Authority will be created to oversee the market, though that is just a holding name. The official name of the authority has not yet been decided.

The authority’s purpose will be to reduce harms from cannabis use and lower the overall use of cannabis over time.

It would be responsible for granting licences, setting taxes and fees, setting limits on potency, and running a number of public education campaigns.