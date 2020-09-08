Cannabis referendum: Election debate sees leaders, minister confess to smoking weed

Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association (VUWSA) political debate includes game of "Never Have I Ever".

The practice may not be legal, but that hasn't stopped seven Wellington electoral candidates, including a minister, a deputy and a co-leader, admitting to smoking weed - just a month out from the nationwide cannabis 'reeferendum'.

As part of a Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association Wellington Central candidate debate on Tuesday afternoon, seven standing candidates participated in a game of ‘Never Have I Ever’.

Justice and Courts Minister Andrew Little – standing in for incumbent Labour's Grant Robertson – Green Party co-leader James Shaw, National MP Nicola Willis, Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden, independent candidate Jesse Richardson, TOP's Abe Gray and Māori Party candidate for Te Tai Tonga Tākuta Ferris were asked whether they had smoked cannabis.

STUFF In October, New Zealanders will vote in the cannabis legalisation and control referendum.

All responded by raising a 'yes' card.

READ MORE:

* What legal cannabis in California could mean for NZ

* Dunedin South MP Clare Curran admits cannabis fine

* The battle for Wellington Central: it's all about the party vote

* Smoking weed is the same as having a glass of wine to wind down - researcher

* The age of the joint: how we're smoking weed and how we're getting it

* Wellington Central well short of national average in number of enrolled young voters



VUWSA Green Party co-leader James Shaw, left, National's Nicola Willis and Act co-leader Brooke van Velden have all admitted to smoking cannabis during a Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association (VUWSA) Wellington Central candidate debate on Tuesday.

Their collective admissions come 38 days before the country will be asked to vote on whether to support the proposed Cannabis Legislation and Control Bill.

Essentially, if New Zealanders vote in favour of the bill, cannabis consumption, sale and purchase for recreational use would be made legal for those 20 years old and above, allowing them to buy up to 14 grams of dried cannabis (or its equivalent) each day for licensed outlets.

People will also be able to grow up to two plants, with a maximum of four plants per household.

VUWSA/Stuff Independent candidate Jess Richardson, the MÄori Party's Te Tai Tonga candidate TÄkuta Ferris and Top's Abe Gray admitted to smoking cannabis during a Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association (VUWSA) Wellington Central candidate debate on Tuesday.

Willis’ cannabis-smoking admission has come despite National leader Judith Collins claiming her party’s entire caucus will be voting no in the referendum.

Labour, the Greens and New Zealand First have all pledged to abide by the result of the referendum, however National has given no such commitment.

Stuff Only a few of the candidates at the Wellington Central candidate debate admitted to listening to Cardi B (pictured) and Megan Thee Stallion’s rap hit ‘WAP’.

Little told Stuff last month that he was offered cannabis by a man “toking up large” on the street earlier this year, but he declined to partake in the “electric puha”, telling the man he was breaking the law.

During the rest of the Never Have I Ever game on Tuesday, all candidates also responded ‘yes’ to working in a minimum-wage jobs, however the third question of the game drew a mixed response.

They were asked, “Never have I ever listened to WAP”.

Shaw, Little and Ferris said they hadn’t listened to the controversial record by US rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, while Gray gave ‘no answer’.

The remaining candidates all admitted to listening to the song which features vivid sexual metaphors and has spurred a popular dance challenge on social media platform TikTok.