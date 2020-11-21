Wellingtinny: Could the capital become the Colorado of New Zealand?

Chloe Swarbrick is proud of the 'fact based' campaign for cannabis legalisation but says the same can't be said for those opposed.

After a narrow loss in this year’s legalisation referendum, supporters of cannabis reform are looking for their next battle to pick. Some see Wellington’s weed-friendly voters as the key to creating change.

Wellingtonians voted overwhelmingly in favour of the Cannabis Control and Legalisation referendum in October.

Wellington Central had the highest support for legalisation of any electorate in the country, with 73 per cent voting in favour, while 65 per cent of Rongotai voters wanted the bill to pass.

The only Wellington electorate to vote against was Remutaka, albeit by the narrowest margin of anywhere in the country: 49.29 per cent voted in favour; 49.73 opposed.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has indicated after the referendum that no further cannabis reform measures were on the table, and new Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has said there were no current plans to consider regionalised cannabis laws.

But Victoria University criminologist Fiona Hutton said the referendum’s narrow margin was a clear sign that voters wanted the government to make some change on cannabis laws, even if that didn’t mean full legalisation. A regionalised approach could be a positive step, particularly in liberal city centres.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington city had the highest support for cannabis legalisation of any region in the country.

“Places like Wellington have a high number of young people, students, and other groups which are disproportionately harmed by drug laws and are concentrated in city populations,” she said.

“It's an intriguing way to think about reform. It would have to be done carefully and properly, but it could be a road to go down.”

The Opportunities Party, which failed to win a seat in parliament, campaigned on a policy of regionalised cannabis laws.

The policy, which was launched at a pop-up cannabis cafe on Cuba Street, would have allowed local authorities to set their own rules around advertising and opening hours, similar to local alcohol policies.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Former TOP party leader Geoff Simmons launched a regionalised cannabis policy outside Cosmic cafe on Cuba Street.

That policy was predicated on the Cannabis Control and Legalisation Bill passing at the referendum, but Abe Gray, the party’s cannabis spokesperson and founder of the Whakamana Cannabis Museum, believes a regionalised model is still worth exploring.

“The benefit of regionalisation is that somebody with guts can be bold, and then everyone can see that the sky doesn’t fall down,” he said.

“If Wellington could do it, there would be lots of celebration of cannabis, people would be flocking here and creating more jobs.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Longtime cannabis activist Abe Gray isn’t giving up the fight for cannabis reform after a narrow referendum loss.

That’s what happened in Colorado, he said, referring to one of the American states to legalise marijuana, even as the drug remains illegal at a federal level.

“You had nurses, teachers, entire professions flocking there because of all the jobs cannabis created,” Gray said. “They've pumped their economy on steroids.”

The legal cannabis industry created 18,000 full-time jobs and $2.4 billion in economic growth in Colorado during the first year of legalisation, according to the Marijuana Policy Group.

Any move to allow regions to create their own cannabis regulations would require legislation to be passed by parliament, but there is some precedent – with alcohol.

Between 1894 and 1945, 12 of the 76 licensing districts voted to become ‘dry’ electorates, instilling a local prohibition of alcohol.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Criminologist Fiona Hutton embracing friends after learning the cannabis referendum had failed.

Although the Labour government has ruled out further moves, Hutton said local councils could put pressure on the Government if they wanted.

“If the Wellington Mayor went to [the justice minister], I think it would be really powerful. It might get parliament to sit up and take notice,” she said.

Tania Sawicki Mead, the director of youth justice reform group JustSpeak, is a vocal supporter of legalisation but was sceptical about regionalised cannabis laws.

“I’d be really worried about the potential for a miscarriage of justice, or ‘post-code’ justice,” she said.

“If we followed a regionalised approach, it could further entrench the behaviours of individual police officer and districts... It could be devastating for people who are already the most marginalised, such as those in rural areas and in places like South Auckland,” she said.

ROSA WOODS Tania Sawicki Mead of JustSpeak was sceptical about the benefits of a regionalised approach

A system where cannabis was decriminalised or legalised in Wellington but not other areas could lead to a further entrenchment of the Pākehā middle class facing fewer repercussions for cannabis use than other communities, she said.

Instead, Sawicki Mead was focused on pushing for reform of the Misuse of Drugs Act, to remove criminal penalties for drug offences and fund health services to deal with addiction.