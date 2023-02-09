Buller marathon turns 40, tops off Coast's summer influx

The marathon runs through the Buller Gorge, making it one of the most scenic marathons in the country.

It was 40 years ago a “bunch of locals yocals” got together and started the Buller Gorge marathon.

Less shiny than its neighbouring and popular Coast-to-Coast event, the marathon starts and finishes in Westport on the very same course as 1982.

The event will top off a busy summer of near-record tourist spending in the region, which is bouncing back from the impact of Covid.

Race director Steve White said the marathon grows in numbers every year. There will be 1500 runners taking part in this year’s event, to be held on Saturday.

“It has a vibrancy and it has these time-honoured, iconic memories for a lot of people that keep coming back,” said Wright.

The event has run with success every year apart from 2022 because of covid-19 complications and restrictions.

While the course remains the same, the technology has had a few adjustments. Timers in the 80s were hand-held stop watches, while now tags on race bibs do the job for race organisers.

White’ said community is the heart of the marathon.

“For a bunch of local yocals it’s not a bad event.

“The ambience and how people get involved here, it is great. There is a lot of local input, school kids filling up drink bottles, some people in their 90s handing out spot prizes. The whole town is involved. You will often see a lot of people line the footpaths and play drums and get a part of it.”

The course is one of the most scenic in New Zealand’s marathon rosters, and one of the cheapest at $70 per head for the 42km event.

Stuff Part of the Buller marathon route.

“It’s a particularly beautiful gorge surrounded by bush, and you have got hills around you. It’s on a quiet road, and we close it off.

“It’s more from a landscape perspective it is spectacular to look at. You are running along a river the whole time and that is quite special.”

The event is also a well-needed cash injection to the coast which was hit hard by border closures, having always relied heavily on international visitors.

A summer influx and near record visitor spending has seen the province bounce back.

The marathon will only add to a successful summer after a busy December visitor spend nearly 20% higher than in December 2019 – jumping from $17.7m to $21.1m.

Australians accounted for 24% per cent of the international tourism spend, followed by the United States 21%, Europe 19% and Britain at 12%

Spending by New Zealanders visiting the West Coast was up 40% on 2019 levels.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said the marathon was a huge event for the coast, with accommodation booked out most years.

“It’s another weekend that fills up the town.

“The Buller marathon is one of the most picturesque athletic events in the country.”

Cleine said there was a noticeable lively difference in town and most businesses were feeling back on track from the Covid lull.

“The Buller district is certainly busy and there is a buzz around Reefton and Westport especially.

“It’s been noticeable the internationals are back filling up town, and it’s good to see backpacks, caravans and bikes around the district.

“I think people are quietly confident and reaping the benefit of a busy summer, that’s always how it has been on the coast, you make money in the summer and hunker down in the winter.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Towns such as Franz Josef were hit hard by the closed borders.

Cleine said as in many tourist towns, businesses were having difficulty attracting and keeping staff, and some were having to close on certain days of the week.

“Hopefully as things ease up, and more people travel we will start to see those roles filled permanently.”

Covid-19 had a devastating effect on the West Coast, with several businesses not making it to the other side and closing down.

Employment in Franz Josef and Fox Glacier fell from 1170 in March 2020 to 567 in March 2022. During the same period, gross domestic product (GDP) for the area fell from $128.1m to $73.2m.

The coast is also still recovering from the 2021 flood and further smaller flooding in 2022.