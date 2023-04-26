Elijah Wood spotted in small South Island town for shooting of new film

A small South Island town is abuzz with the arrival of Hollywood movie star Elijah Wood.

Wood, who starred as Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings films, has returned to the South Island to shoot a new movie called Bookworm.

He has been spotted in the Four Square supermarket and the Craft at Arabica cafe in the Canterbury town of Methven this month.

Berry Beauty co-owner Katie Berry said she was surprised to see the movie star in her local supermarket.

“I totally had to double take,” she said.

“He was lovely and really approachable and nice. He has been spotted in Methven quite a bit. There has been a wee bit of a buzz.”

Wood agreed to a selfie with Berry that she posted to her Facebook page.

Katrina Wijesinghe said she was excited when Wood came to her Craft at Arabica cafe.

“I had to contain my excitement because there were a couple of other customers there and I didn’t want to give him away,” she said.

Supplied Katrina Wijesinghe was excited when Wood bought a coffee in her cafe.

“He was like a regular human being. Normal and down to earth.

“I have seen him walking around Methven and shopping at the Four Square.”

The cast and crew for Bookworm is based in Methven, but has been filming in Arthur’s Pass and Castle Hill.

The film is being directed by Ant Timpson, who founded the 48Hours film competition and directed Wood on the 2018 film Come to Daddy.

SUPPLIED A dark comedy thriller by New Zealand's Ant Timpson, Come to Daddy, stars Elijah Wood.

Wood said he was thrilled to return to New Zealand.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to New Zealand to both get the creative band back together with Ant Timpson, but also reconnect with the country I’ve missed so much.”

Timpson said his second film would take advantage of Canterbury’s dramatic landscapes.

“The sheer joy I had working with my friend Elijah on Come to Daddy was so delicious, there was no way I wasn’t coming back for seconds,” he said.

Supplied Wood filmed in the South Island for the original Lord of the Rings trilogy.

“In Bookworm we’re going to put him through the wringer again, except this time he’s at the mercy of a precocious 12-year-old and the rugged landscapes of the Canterbury region.”

Screen CanterburyNZ gave the production an incentive grant from a $1.5 million fund designed to bring screen production to the region. Screen CanterburyNZ manager Petrina D'Rozario​ said the film would film in the region for 26 shoot days and employ more than 40 crew members.

“The economic impact to the region is basically because of his name.

“With Elijah Wood being attached to the project it brings a substantial size of crew and production dates.

“We are stoked to have him back here in New Zealand.”

Supplied Wood in the 2018 film Come to Daddy, which was shot in New Zealand and directed by Ant Timpson.

The film also stars Michael Smiley, who has appeared in the films Kill List and The Lobster as well as Apple TV series Bad Sisters, and child actor Nell Fisher, who appears in the upcoming feature film Evil Dead Rise.

The production has released a summary of the film’s plot, which centres around a search for the infamous and probably mythical Canterbury panther.

“Bookworm tells the story of 12-year-old Mildred (Fisher) whose life is turned upside down when her estranged, washed-up American magician father, Strawn Wise (Wood), comes to look after her,” it says.

“Hoping to entertain the bookish tween, Strawn takes Mildred camping in the notoriously rugged New Zealand wilderness, and the pair embark on the ultimate test of family bonding – a quest to find the mythological beast known as the Canterbury Panther.”

Methven is no stranger to celebrity. In 2014, the town’s Blue Pub hosted the Z for Zachariah film’s wrap party. Star Chris Pine posed for photos with bar staff, then was caught drink-driving after he left.