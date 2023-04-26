More changes to the board of Christchurch City Council's investment company

Lyttelton Port is one of several companies that Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) oversees. (File photo)

Four new directors have joined the board of the Christchurch City Council’s investment company, which oversees several publicly-owned companies like the airport and port.

Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) confirmed David Hunt, Bridget Giesen, and Martin Goldfinch have joined the board now, with Chris Day joining in September to coincide with existing member Alex Skinner standing down.

CCHL owns controlling stakes in eight companies owned by the Christchurch City Council, including the airport, Lyttelton Port and lines company Orion.

The new directors add to a large list of changes at CCHL in the last 12 months.

Its short-lived chief executive, Tim Boyd, quit in September last year. Shortly after, it emerged he was wanted in Arizona and had faced several civil lawsuits in the US. The chief executive role continues to be filled by interim appointment Paul Silk.

In August last year, former chairpersonJeremy Smith quit as he could not meet the commitments. He was replaced last month by former Z Energy chairperson Abby Foote.

Directors James Gough, Lianne Dalziel, Andrew Turner, Claire Evans, and Greg Campbell have all finished up on the board in the past year too.

No reason was given for Gough’s departure, while Dalziel and Turner both stood down as they did not contest October’s local body elections.

Scottsdale Police Department/Supplied Tim Boyd, pictured, was the short-lived chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd. His departure is one of the major changes to CCHL in the past year.

Evans resigned in March this year after being appointed a PwC Legal partner, which meant she could not hold an independent directorship. Campbell finished on the board in June 2022 to focus on other commitments.

In September last year, Michael Rondel and Barry Bragg joined the board, but only in a temporary capacity. Both have now departed following Wednesday’s appointments.

In March, Venues Ōtautahi chairperson Gill Cox joined as deputy chairperson.

That came shortly after city councillors Sam MacDonald and Sara Templeton joined the board too. Templeton had been on the board previously, while MacDonald had not.

New CCHL chairperson Abby Foote said Wednesday's four new appointments meant they had “a strong board with the experience and skill sets CCHL needs”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch City Holdings Ltd’s outgoing chief executive Tim Boyd - who has a raft of lawsuits against him overseas - arrives back in Christchurch after a trip to Fiji.

The new directors have varying backgrounds.

Hunt is an economist who was formerly the chief executive of Contact Energy. He has also worked at the Treasury and has worked as an economic adviser to the finance minister.

Giesen is manufacturing director for New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, and previously worked in strategy roles for both Air New Zealand and Auckland Airport.

Goldfinch is head of private markets for ACC and a director of several companies.

Day, who joins in September, is a chartered accountant who is currently the acting boss of New Zealand Green Investment Finance. He previously held roles with Silver Fern Farms, Z Energy, and NZ Post.

Stuff Sam MacDonald and Sara Templeton are the two councillor directors on the board of CCHL.

Day is joining the board later to coincide with existing director Alex Skinner stepping down.

Skinner has been on the board since 2016 and CCHL said his departure in November was in line with council policy, which limits independent directors to two terms.

Amid all these changes in the boardroom, changes in the way CCHL works as a company also appear close.

In December, an independent strategic review of CCHL’s purpose found it was an “under-utilised asset” and recommended a more active asset management approach, which could include partial asset sales.

CCHL said it had prioritised completing its board restructure ahead of a new chief executive.

“The appropriate appointments process for the new CCHL [chief executive] will be considered by the new board in due course,” it said.

As of now, the CCHL board consists of: