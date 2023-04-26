Good samaritan priest jumped, attacked on Good Friday on way to hospital chaplain duties

Alister Castillo was left injured and traumatised after stopping to help someone who appeared injured, only to be attacked. (File photo)

A Christchurch priest was lending a helping hand, when three assailants jumped him.

Father Alister Castillo, 33, was attacked in the leafy suburb of Fendalton about 1am on Good Friday. The offenders are yet to be found.

Castillo, an assistant priest, had been off work since – traumatised by the experience, a Catholic Diocese of Christchurch (CDC) spokesperson said.

Castillo had been passing by Fendalton Park near Kotare St on his way to Christchurch Hospital for chaplain duties.

Chris McKeen Castillo is an assistant priest in Christchurch. When he was ordained in 2017 he was thought to be the youngest priest in New Zealand. (File image)

“I noticed what appeared to be an injured person lying on the street and stopped to assist. However, three unknown individuals attacked me,” Castillo wrote in an email to parishioners.

“I'm recovering well... I know that I [am] extremely lucky. I have no doubt that the Lord was protecting me.”

He said he hoped to be “back on deck” next week and directed prayers towards his attackers so that they “reflect on their actions”.

Chris McKeen Castillo was headed to Christchurch Hospital to do chaplain services when he was attacked.

“From the bottom of my heart I wish to thank you for your prayers and support over these last three weeks.”

Castillo became what the CDC believed to be the youngest priest in New Zealand in 2017 when he was ordained.

The call to priesthood was something he had tried to fight while studying a Bachelor of Music at the University of Canterbury, he previously told Stuff.

“I thought no-one in their right mind would want to be a Catholic priest in this day and age.”

But a nagging feeling he couldn’t ignore encouraged him to commit to service.

Police confirmed they received a report of the assault on Kotare St.

“One person received injuries. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing,” a spokesperson said.