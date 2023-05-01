Long-time employee leaves Timaru business ahead of its closure

Julie Webb’s last day at Action Sports was on Saturday, after 26 years behind the counter of the Timaru store.

Webb’s last day at the Stafford St sporting goods store was on Saturday, as she prepares to take up a new job at Bunnings Warehouse at The Showgrounds.

It has been a job where she has seen a lot of change – revolving fashion styles, and bigger feet needing bigger shoes, and while she said she would miss the customers, she was happy to be going to another retail job.

“Saturday will be just another retail shopping day,’' Webb said, on Friday.

“I’ll still be in and out of the shop keeping an eye on things.’’

Webb began at the business 37-years ago when her boss’ oldest daughter was just a baby, she said.

Natasha Martin/Stuff Julie Webb of Action Sports, left, discusses business with then National deputy leader Bill English and then Aoraki MP Jo Goodhew in Timaru in 2008.

“I was in a clerical field, and I wanted a change of lifestyle.

“I wanted something a bit different but with a challenge. It was my first time in retail, and I've loved it ever since.’’

She left for 10 years to have her own family, returned for one day, and had remained.

Over the years there had been many changes – from the town's main street to fashion trends to the resurgence of some sports.

“White shoes have come back in fashion, and the retro look of 30-years ago.

“And in my time here I’ve seen lots of different shops on the main street – and different owners of the cafe across the road [now Mrs M’s].’’

She thought of businesses on Stafford St as being a “right wee hub’’, and she hoped this continued.

In the 1980s late night shopping was a busy time for retailers, and Webb remembered farmers coming in from their dinner breaks to shop on the main street.

“There would be a lull after 5pm, and then it would get busy until 9pm.’’

With larger outlets opening in Timaru, open for longer hours, late night shopping had become a thing of the past, she said.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff The Lotto counter at Action Sports received a steady flow of customers in 2012 with a $20 million draw. Customer Anu Ahloyan, left, buys a ticket from Julie Webb.

While netball, football and rugby had remained popular sports in the region, Webb said squash had become popular again.

“And people wanting running and walking shoes too.’’

Foot sizes had also increased, she said.

“Years ago the average man’s shoe was a size nine and women’s an eight.

“Now the younger ones certainly have a bigger foot and the average for ladies is nine.

“The netballers we get have size 10/10-and-a-half and 11.’’

Action Sports owner Fergus Hazlett said after 39-years it was time to close the business on June 30.

“I’m retiring,’’ he said. “I’ve decided now’s the time.’’

He said Webb had been a valued member of staff, “as well as our other staff member Debbie.’’