Evacuation as machinery smokes at Dunedin Hospital

Five fire crews are at Dunedin Hospital, and a partial evacuation is underway.

The source of a fire alert which saw some parts of Dunedin Hospital evacuated has been identified as a piece of smoking machinery.

Multiple fire engines attended the scene at Dunedin Hospital, after emergency services were alerted just before 2pm on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesperson Daryl Ball said after focusing on finding the source of a burning smell, they found a piece of machinery was “putting off a bit of smoke”.

A patient in the hospital tweeted saying he was waiting for gall bladder removal when the “excitement” occurred.

While the alarm sounded in the background of his tweeted video, an announcement could be heard saying: “Non-patient areas evacuate, patient areas follow the emergency procedures”.

Bell said crews from Dunedin, Willowbank, Roselyn and St Kilda had been at the site, as had the aerial unit from Dunedin.

Te Whatu Ora Southern communications did not respond to request for comment.