Ramraiders flee after getting car stuck in jewellery store as two more Christchurch businesses targeted

Andrew Kelso, owner of Westende Jewellers, speaks of the devastation caused by a ramraid on his Christchurch business.

Ramraiders repeatedly smashed into a Christchurch jewellery store, shattering windows and causing tens of thousands of dollars before the car got stuck in the shop front.

Frustrated at having to flee empty-handed but undeterred, they instead broke into a vape store next door, stealing items before fleeing.

The attack on the Westende Jewellers on Colombo St in Sydenham was one of two ramraids in the city early on Monday, the latest in a spate of such incidents that business owners are calling an “epidemic”.

A Harvey Norman appliance store in Northwood was also targeted, and police are investigating if they two attacks are linked.

CCTV footage shared with Stuff of the first attack on Colombo St, which happened at about 4.30am, shows a car reversing at the shop, completely caving in the roller shutter grilles and destroying the jewellery store’s entrance at the second attempt.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Owner of Westende Jewellers Andrew Kelso cleans up the destruction left behind after his store in Sydenham was ramraided on Monday morning.

The driver can be seen trying to tear the grille shutters away from the window, before a second person attempts to force their way into the store by hitting the window with what looked like a hammer after the car became stuck.

The offenders fled after smoke from fog cannons filled the area, but they didn’t go far, instead breaking a window and burgling the next door store Cosmic – Vape Shop.

Jewellery store owner Andrew Kelso said although no goods were stolen, the attack would cost “tens of thousands of dollars” in damage to the building.

“It’s certainly a fear and a worry and something you’d rather not have, but unfortunately in this day and age it sort of comes with the territory,” he said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff An offender was seen on CCTV footage trying to smash open a store window with what looked like a hammer, after the vehicle they ramraided the store with became stuck and wedged.

“It’s worrying for myself, and [I’m] obviously worrying about the staff ... I wouldn't say I feel unsafe, but we've certainly put a lot of [protective] measures in store.”

Unable to fill their pockets at the jewellery store, the group ripped out the tills and stole cash and smoking and vaping products from the Cosmic – Vape Store next door.

Store manager Josh Day said windows externally and internally on display cabinets had to be replaced.

“It’s getting worse and worse almost every day. We’ve got stores up north that this has happened to as well, and we were thinking of opening more stores here and there, but I think there’s been a bit of a second guess,” Day said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The Cosmic – Vape Store on Colombo St in Sydenham next door to Westende Jewellers was burgled by offenders who ramraided a jewellery store next door.

The second ramraid in the city happened shortly after, at about 4.55am.

Police were called to the Harvey Norman appliance store at the Northwood Supa Centa on Radcliffe Rd after reports of a vehicle being used to gain entry.

Police confirmed items were stolen, and the offenders again fled in a second getaway vehicle.

“Police continue to make inquiries into both of these burglaries, including investigating whether the incidents are linked,” the spokesperson said.

Business owners have spoken of their fear of the “epidemic” of ramraids, with a string of such incidents happening in the city in recent weeks and over the past year.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Store owner Andrew Kelso said the ramraid would cost tens of thousands of dollars of damage to replace windows, a protective grille and damaged building frames.

Last Monday alone, five Canterbury businesses were targeted before 5.30am.

Officers are also looking into a burglary at a commercial premises that happened late on Sunday night.

A site on Cranford St was burgled at about 10pm, but police said it was not a ramraid.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P054489750.