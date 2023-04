66-year-old Jan was last seen in Rangiora on Sunday.

Police are appealing for sightings of a man last seen in a North Canterbury town at the weekend.

Jan, 66, was last seen on High St, Rangiora about 3pm on Sunday. He wore a khaki jacket and dark-coloured jeans.

“Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing,” a spokesperson said.

Any sighting of Jan or any information that may help locate him is asked for by police quoting file number 230501/5308.