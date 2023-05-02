Flyers impacted by fog at Christchurch airport

Flights at Christchurch Airport have been impacted Tuesday morning by fog. (File photo)

Flyers have been advised to keep a close eye on their flight times in Christchurch while fog interrupts airport activity.

Domestic flights in and out of Christchurch have been impacted Tuesday morning, with many facing delays or cancellations.

A Christchurch Airport spokesperson said flight activity is managed by airlines and customers should keep up to date with their relevant provider, but ensured the airport remained open.

“The terminal is open, the coffee is hot and the unlimited wifi is free, so people are advised to come to the terminal to be ready for re-scheduled flights as airlines decide timing,” the spokesperson said.