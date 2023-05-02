Back-to-back burglaries overnight in Christchurch, four youths caught and arrested

Back-to-back nights of burglary sprees in Christchurch saw the Vapo store on Riccarton Rd get ramraided.

Within 90 minutes, a group of four youths burgled three different Christchurch businesses overnight and ramraided one of their victims.

The Vapo store on Riccarton Rd had a vehicle driven into it just before 4am on Tuesday. Contractors and security were seen at the scene during clean up later that morning.

It was the second attack the group made across the city. About an hour earlier they burgled a dairy on Colombo St at 2.40am and stole again from a commercial premises on Sparks Rd a short time later.

This comes as The Press reports car crime has more than doubled in Christchurch with youths boasting on social media about their exploits.

The attack made it back-to-back overnight burglary sprees in the city after two businesses were ramraided the night before, leaving a vehicle wedged into a store and “tens of thousands of dollars” of damage behind.

The vape store in Riccarton was the only attack rammed with a vehicle and all three events are believed to be linked, a police spokesperson said. Vapo declined to comment.

“Four youths have been arrested in relation and stolen property from the burglaries has been recovered,” the spokesperson said.

The youths have been referred to Youth Aid.

The offenders of another unrelated burglary in the city overnight are yet to be found.

Police were called to a burglary that was not a ramraid, on Farrington Ave at about 2.15am. Enquiries into what was taken and locating the offenders were ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Business owners have spoken of their fear of the “epidemic” of ramraids, with a string of such incidents happening in the city in recent weeks and over the past year.