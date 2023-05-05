Vape store destroyed as fourth Christchurch store ramraided in a week

Another Christchurch shop owner is left feeling “angry” and picking up the pieces after their vape store was ramraided and looted overnight.

Alex Vape Store on Main North Rd in Papanui was burgled at 5am on Friday after a vehicle drove through the shop’s entrance, destroying it.

Metal bars installed on the inside of the front windows were caved in during the destructive attack.

It is the fourth store in the city to be ramraided this week, after a jewellery store, Harvey Norman appliance store and vape store were ramraided earlier in the week.

The store owner, who did not give their name, said he hadn’t worked out how much stock was stolen from the store yet, but it looked like “a lot”.

“I am angry ... everything is broken.”

The man said it was the third time his shop had been burgled in a year. He was aiming to temporarily fix it to be able to reopen on Friday.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle used in the attack had been recovered but inquires into finding the offenders are ongoing.

Chris Skelton/Stuff The front entrance of Alex Vape Store in Papanui was driven into during a ramraid and destroyed.

On Monday Westende Jewellers was repeatedly smashed into the same morning. Harvey Norman was also targeted.

Just a day later, a group of four youths burgled three different businesses and ramraided one of them.

Ramraids and burglaries were becoming an “epidemic” in the city, one vape store owner who had been burgled twice within a month said.