Customers 'stunned' and angry after petrol pump contaminated for more than a day

“Stunned” customers are left with hundreds of dollars of car repairs to fix after a Canterbury service station mixed up 95 petroleum with diesel for more than a day.

Some motorists who filled up at the Allied Petroleum fuel stop in Rolleston on Thursday are now without a vehicle following the suspected fuel switch-up.

Allied Petroleum confirmed the 95 octane petrol pump at the site had a contamination issue between 4.30am on Wednesday and 4.15pm on Thursday, but could not confirm how many customers were affected.

”Following notification of the fuel issue, the company took the immediate action to close down the affected pump,” a company spokesperson said.

“Allied is working closely with affected customers on a case-by-case basis.”

Symone Jackson was on her way to work on Thursday morning when she noticed her car wasn’t accelerating smoothly.

She had just refuelled her car at the Rolleston self serve station, and “didn’t think too much” of what happened until she went to move her vehicle after work later that day. It took longer than usual for the car to start, and then it shook, rattled and spat out smoke.

“The car just shut off and all the lights came on the dashboard saying something was wrong... [I] had to stop driving as I didn’t think it was safe.”

A friend dropped Jackson home, and she later saw others on social media claiming they had experienced car issues too after fuelling up with 95 petrol from Allied Rolleston the same day.

“It all made sense,” Jackson said.

Rolleston local Lauren, who only gave her first name, said she was having car problems after filling up too and was outraged by the suspected mix-up.

“You trust that the correct fuel is in the tanks that you're filling the car with, hence I’m quite stunned really,” she said.

“Other people commented that [the pump has since] been coned off, and they had removed the price of the 95 fuel and diesel.”

Lauren had arranged her car to be towed and have the gas tank siphoned after it did not start and blew out black and white smoke.

“I paid $130 for what I thought was gas and I didn't get that... I’d like to be refunded and have any damage caused to my car by this covered.”

Another woman, who did not give her name, said Allied told her it would reimburse the $1300 she was quoted to repair damages.

The company told her over the phone that “no-one would be left out of pocket” and it was still calling all affected customers, she said.

Jackson said on Friday afternoon Allied arranged to pay for a hire car for her to use while her car was out of action. It would also cover her repair costs.

Putting diesel in a petrol tank can cause damage by blocking up the catalytic converters and if the car continues to run for a long time, the diesel can fill up the oil sump.

Allied asked any customers who purchased 95 octane petrol from the Rolleston site during the contaminated hours to contact it directly on 0800 383 566.

In August last year at least 14 motorists filled their petrol tanks with diesel at BP Connect in Russley Rd, Christchurch, after a botch-up at the pump. The same month, a mother of three was left without a car because of a similar mix-up at a Caltex station in Auckland.