Boat rolls on the Rangitata River injuring at least three

The Rangitata River (pictured) flows southeast for 120 kilometres from the Southern Alps.

Several people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital with injuries after a boating incident in Canterbury.

A spokesperson confirmed police were notified of a boat that rolled on the Rangitata River at about 3.15pm on Sunday.

A Maritime NZ spokesperson told the NZ Herald they received distress beacon alerts just after 2pm and are aware of at least three people who are injured, including a head injury, spinal injury and broken leg, following the incident.

More to come.