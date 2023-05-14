Boat rolls on the Rangitata River injuring at least three
Several people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital with injuries after a boating incident in Canterbury.
A spokesperson confirmed police were notified of a boat that rolled on the Rangitata River at about 3.15pm on Sunday.
A Maritime NZ spokesperson told the NZ Herald they received distress beacon alerts just after 2pm and are aware of at least three people who are injured, including a head injury, spinal injury and broken leg, following the incident.
More to come.