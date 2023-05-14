Five people airlifted to hospital after jet boat rolls on the Rangitata River

The Rangitata River (pictured) flows southeast for 120 kilometres from the Southern Alps.

Several people have been taken to Christchurch Hospital with injuries after a jet boating incident in Canterbury.

Police were notified of a boat that rolled on the Rangitata River about 3.15pm on Sunday.

Maritime NZ received two separate distress beacon alerts at 2.08pm from a group of seven jet boats. Only one of the boats was affected in the incident, a spokesperson said.

St John transported five patients to hospital; two in a serious condition, one in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition.

“Three individuals have sustained injuries, including a head injury, suspected spinal injury, and a broken leg. They, plus another two people were transported to Christchurch Hospital by EMS (Emergency Medical Service) helicopters,” a spokesperson said.

Four helicopters were involved in the rescue. Two were tasked by Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre, one was tasked by the Hato Hone St John AirDesk and another was from a local private operator.