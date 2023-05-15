Family jet boat ride gone wrong after hitting shallow gravel

A family was rescued and flown to hospital after their boat hit a gravel bar while jet boating in Canterbury. (File photo)

Those seriously hurt during a jet boat crash in Canterbury were part of a family group that rolled their boat after hitting a shallow gravel area.

Five people were rescued and flown from the Rangatita River to Christchurch Hospital Sunday afternoon with injuries, including one person with a head injury, suspected spinal injury, and a broken leg.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson confirmed on Monday that all patients were in a stable condition.

Vice president of Jet Boat New Zealand (JBNZ) Len French said the boaters involved were JBNZ members but were on a privately organised outing, with friends in seven other boats.

“One of the boats hit a gravel bar and as a result they rolled over, and all those people in that boat were injured as a result,” French said.

A gravel bar is a shallow gravel area in a deeper area of water that boats often get stuck on, French said.

“That’s part of jet boating, part of the challenge. You're boating through shallow waters, so it’s not uncommon to hit gravel bars, but it’s fairly rare that it would cause a boat to roll over.”

French said the group were experienced boaters, wearing life jackets and “doing the right thing” by boating in a group.

“If you’re on your own it's hard to get off them, but if you’re travelling in a group you’re able to help each other in those situations.”

Maritime NZ was alerted to the incident by two separate distress beacon alerts just after 2pm from the group of boaters and four helicopters were involved in the rescue.

Maritime NZ has been approached for further comment.