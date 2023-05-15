Covid-19: Cases down in Canterbury
Canterbury had the highest number of reported Covid-19 cases over the past week with 1770, but the number of cases continues to decline.
The Ministry of Health released its latest weekly update – covering the period from Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14 – on Monday afternoon.
There were 11,739 cases of Covid-19 reported across the country in the past week, officials said.
Canterbury’s numbers had slightly declined from 1852 the week before.
Waitematā (north and west Auckland) had the second-highest number of cases with 1274 reported followed by 1130 in Southern.
As of midnight on Sunday, 247 people were in hospital with Covid-19, compared to 249 at the same time last week. Six were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit.
The seven-day rolling average of new daily cases was 1672, down from 1746 last week.
Of the 11,739 cases reported over the past week, 5682 (48%) were reinfections.