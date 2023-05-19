Skeleton of Christchurch's Te Kaha stadium to take shape as steel grandstands rise up

The next phase of construction of Christchurch's Te Kaha stadium is about to begin, with installation of structural steel for the grandstands starting in the coming weeks.

The skeletons of the grandstands at Christchurch’s Te Kaha stadium will start taking shape in the coming weeks as construction on the project enters a new phase.

Foundation work on the $683 million building will soon wrap up, with the final major concrete pours expected to be finished next month, ahead of schedule.

Installation of structural steel for the grandstands is imminent, with construction of the western grandstand along Madras St due to start later this month.

Another crane has been brought to the central city site to help with this work.

READ MORE:

* Further delays possible for Metro Sports project after company liquidation

* 'Tangible progress' on Christchurch's Te Kaha stadium will be increasingly obvious

* First major concrete pour at Christchurch's Te Kaha stadium complete



Building began in July last year, just after the council voted to increase the project budget by $150m.

Project delivery chief executive David Kennedy said the project remained on time and on budget, and the team were “very pleased” with how it is tracking.

John Kirk-Anderson/The Press Grandstands at Te Kaha will soon begin to take shape as the steel structure rises up.

“There are only about 11 major pours left before the substructure work is completed, and the construction becomes solely focused on the vertical construction.

“Once the superstructure work begins, people will see the construction rapidly go vertical, and it will quickly begin to look like an arena.”

The first steel to be installed will be the angled beams for the tiered seating, Kennedy said. Concrete seating tiers are currently being made off-site and will be installed in the second half of this year.

“The steel will form the bowl structure and will progressively take shape over the remainder of 2023.”

Concrete walls on the ground floor and columns for changing rooms are also being built at the moment, as are groundskeepers’ rooms and corporate areas along the western and southern stands.

The stadium, which will be able to hold 36,000 fans for big concerts and events and up to 30,000 people for sports matches, is expected to open in April 2026.