Unknown person strolling school's corridors triggered lockdown

Students were locked down at two Christchurch high schools late Tuesday morning, when an unknown person was seen showing “concerning” behaviour on site.

Students at two Christchurch high schools huddled, frightened under desks for at least 20 minutes, a pupil says, after an unknown person entered the school’s corridors and showed “concerning” behaviour.

Police were called to Shirley Boys' High School and Avonside Girls’ High School on Tuesday at 11.40am. The two schools share a site in the city’s east.

Do you know more? Email reporters@press.co.nz

An Avonside Girls’ High School pupil said students were told by teachers at the end of lockdown that a man had come on site and was “ignoring all the teachers”.

READ MORE:

* Tawa College lockdown in response to distressed young person on school grounds

* Spike in kids hospitalised ahead of RSV, Covid and whooping cough winter peak

* One in three schools cancel classes as teaching recruitment hits all-time low



“I was told he was in the sickbay which is upstairs and hard to get to,” she said.

A letter sent by Avonside Girls principal Catherine Law to families, and seen by Stuff, confirmed an unauthorised man entered the school’s buildings.

“A member of the public entered the school site, refused to engage with staff and moved into the corridors of the schools. Our staff followed the right process and put the school into lockdown to protect our staff and students,” Law said.

“Your young person's wellbeing is our priority right now.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Students return to class after the lockdown was lifted at Shirley Boys and Avonside Girls High School.

Law and Shirley Boys High principal Tim Grocott released a joint statement about an hour after the incident that said the schools had come out of lockdown and all staff and students were safe.

“All students, staff and persons on-site are safely accounted for. Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions,” the statement said.

“I would like to personally thank you for your support and trust during this difficult time.”

A Shirley Boys' High School student, who Stuff agreed not to name, said he was left frightened after seeing a male walk through the school while in lockdown.

His class was studying in the library and told to sit in the middle of the library quietly and to stay off their phones after a mumbled lockdown announcement played over the loudspeakers.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Catherine Law, principal of Avonside Girls' High School, said all students were safe and accounted for after the lockdown.

“I saw an individual walk past the library window and I got very, very scared and frightened. I’m not sure if it was the aggressor or not, and then I saw a police officer come past, and I thought I should be alright now,” the student said.

Another Shirley student said his class huddled under desks for 20 minutes before all students were evacuated to an enclosed tennis court outside.

“I thought it was just a prank because sometimes kids connect to the speakers, but my teacher said it was real, so we got under the desks,” he said.

“We went out on the tennis courts, and they did a roll check, and they told us that the police had got [him].

Grocott confirmed to Stuff shortly after noon that a person “not known to us” had walked onto the school site displaying “concerning” behaviour.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff A person displaying “concerning” behaviour walked onto the school’s site sparking a lockdown, Tim Grocott, principal of Shirley Boys’ High School, said.

A police spokesperson said the unknown person who triggered the lockdown was not armed and no one was injured.

“Police responded to reports of a suspicious person who walked into a school on Travis Road around 11:40am, as a precaution the school went into lock down,” they said.

“Police have removed the person and are speaking with them now.”