Celebrated police dog handler Bruce Lamb dies while hunting

Senior Constable Bruce Lamb, pictured with his son Michael after his graduation from Police College in Porirua in 2015.

Celebrated police dog handler Bruce Lamb has died while on a hunting trip with friends.

Lamb, who had been in the police for 45 years, was in the Ashburton Lakes area when he died on Tuesday night.

Relieving Canterbury district commander Corrie Parnell said the news was devastating.

“Bruce passed away last night whilst on a hunting trip with friends. It is hard to put into words the depth of loss that individuals and teams will experience across all of NZ Police in response to this tragic news.

“Bruce has been part of our Canterbury police family for 45 years and was one of New Zealand Police’s longest-serving dog handlers.”

Lamb, a father of three children – two of whom are police officers – was decorated after he was shot in the jaw and knocked to the ground in 2010 in what should have been a routine drug warrant in Phillipstown, Christchurch.

The job was considered so low-key that Lamb decided not to take his gun.

The pair entered the bedroom of Christopher Graeme Smith during a drug raid. Smith, a drug addict, shot Lamb and another police officer. Gage leapt forward and took a bullet himself. The shot was fatal but it allowed Lamb to escape with his life.

John Kirk-Anderson/The Press Lamb, pictured in 2010, with his dog Mylo and an award he received on behalf of Gage, his previous dog who was shot and killed.

Gage died at the scene. The offender then turned his gun on Constable Mitch Alatalo, shooting him in the leg.

“Gage was probably the best patrol dog I’ve ever worked,” Lamb said of his dog. “He took the second shot, which would have hit me and probably killed me if he hadn't been there. He was doing his job superbly, but he paid the ultimate price.”

Gage was later awarded a PDSA Gold Medal for bravery.

Smith was sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison for attempted murder and other offences. He has since been declined parole 11 times, and will be seen by the Parole Board again next month.

Lamb was shot at three times in his career and was also first on the scene at one of New Zealand’s first active shooter events, where a man was shot in Cathedral Square in 1989.

“He was well known and well respected across the organisation and in the communities he served,” Cornell said.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Lamb and his detector dog Mylo competing at the Police Patrol and Detector Dog Championships at Trentham in 2014.

“Of course, this loss will be felt most deeply by his close-knit family, his friends and his dog section colleagues. Our love and prayers are with them.

“Bruce dedicated his life to policing, a passion he shared with his family. There are many things he will be remembered for – a real family man and a police officer through and through who got himself into more than his fair share of ‘hairy’ situations.

“We are in contact with Bruce’s family and are providing all the support we can as they come to terms with this tragic loss. Bruce was loved by many and this news will come as a shock, especially to those who worked closely with him.”

Lamb joined the police at 18 in 1978, going on to serve for 35 years in the dog section.

He had seven dogs, several which were AOS-trained.

In later years, Lamb worked with detector dogs finding drugs. He and Luther, a black labrador, went on to find $168,000 in one haul in the lining of a car door.

Lamb’s son, Michael, continued in the family tradition, graduating from the Dog Training Centre at Trentham in 2021.

His other son, Christopher, is also in the force. In 2021, Christopher paid tribute to his father’s service, saying: “Growing up around dad and seeing someone that was respected by us kids, who was respected by the community and who just loved going to work, meant joining [the] police was never a hard choice for me.

“He loves his career and now I’m loving mine. When I was frontline and dad was at work it was always funny and quite cute that when I got assigned a job, and dad was not busy, DOGS 16 would perk up on the radio and say they could ‘float that way’.”

Samantha Green, a non-sworn police staffer, met Lamb in 2013 after she nominated Gage for an international animal bravery award, and they grew to be good friends.

She learned on Wednesday morning Lamb had died, and was devastated.

“He was a very generous man. He was so incredibly proud of his kids. He was just an all round decent bloke.”

Green said she and Lamb had spoken most days, usually when he needed IT help.

She would miss the stories of the jobs he'd been on, and him constantly worrying about her, she said.

Lamb had looked out for her daughter while she was at the University of Canterbury, and said she always knew she would be safe with him in Christchurch.