Paddler who suddenly died in Lyttelton was a 'founding member' of waka ama club

Police were notified of a rescue attempt in Lyttelton on Sunday.

The person who died while paddling a waka in Lyttelton has been named as a “founding member” of the local waka ama club and a “remarkable” woman.

The person was Maria Grace Hema, 47, whom whānau and Te Waka Pounamu Outrigger Canoe Club paid tribute to late Sunday following her sudden death that morning in Christchurch.

Club president Craig Paulin said the news was a “great sadness”.

“Maria and her whānau are a significant part of our club and community, and this has come as an incredible shock to us all,” Paulin said.

A tribute to her “dear sister” was made online by Ata Webster. The testimonial said Hema was a wife, mother, sister and aunty to more than 11 nieces and nephews.

“Maria embraced life with an incredible zest, radiating happiness and putting her best into everything she did,” Webster said.

“She is Whaea Maria to her tauira, and friend and colleague to many.”

Webster said words could not express the grief that the family was struggling with following the sudden death and thanked the community for “love, compassion, and understanding during this profoundly difficult time”.

Paulin said the club was supporting the whānau at this time.

A police spokesperson said Hema suffered a medical event. Fellow paddlers are believed to have tried to revive her at the Christchurch port town but were unsuccessful.

Lyttelton’s Naval Point Club has been temporarily closed out of respect to whānau, commodore Willie Newman said.