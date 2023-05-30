Trust fund to be set up for 'beautiful son' of arborist killed in Christchurch

A Givealittle page has been set up for arborist Maximilian Freudenberg who died in Christchurch's Hagley Park last week.

A trust is being set up for the “beautiful son” of Maximilian Freudenberg, the arborist who was killed by a falling tree at Christchurch's Hagley Park last week.

Freudenberg, believed to be in his 30s, was working high in the branches of a tree when it fell to the ground and killed him.

Friend and co-worker of Freudenberg, James Murphy, created a Givealittle page to raise money for his funeral service, family travel expenses, and “to set up a trust for Max’s beautiful son”.

The page also shared that Freudenberg’s parents would be travelling from Germany to New Zealand to “celebrate Max’s life”.

It had raised almost $30,000 in the four days since it was set up.

Givealittle Freudenberg was working for Treetech at the time of the accident. A WorkSafe investigation is underway.

Murphy explained that they are working with a legal team to set up the trust for Max’s young son.

“Please know that your kindness and thoughts are very appreciated as we navigate this heartbreaking tragedy,” the page said.

The tree which Freudenberg was working in before his death was at least 20m high, and the exposed base of the fallen trunk appeared to show it was partly hollow and had few roots.

The hole in the ground where the tree had stood appeared to be shallow and barely disturbed.

Givealittle Freudenberg’s family will be travelling from Germany to New Zealand for a service.

A WorkSafe investigation is under way following the tragic incident.

The city council has refused to answer questions about the tree, including on its health, what species it was, whether there were any concerns about it, or how often trees in the park are assessed.

There are more than 7000 trees within Hagley Park and the Botanic Gardens.

Within hours of the incident, news of Freudenberg’s death had begun to circulate in the tight-knit arborist community.

Chas Kent, from Christchurch company Total Trees, said many arborists knew him and said the accident was a “tragic circumstance”.

The New Zealand Arboricultural Association (NZ Arb) said it was deeply saddened by the news of the tragedy.

Many of the donations on the Givealittle page are linked to tree servicing companies.